Bolts jolt Beermen to force Game 7 in PBA semis

MANILA, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts denied the San Miguel Beermen a Philippine Cup finals slot on Sunday after pulling off an emphatic 96-92 come-from-behind win in Game Six at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

After trailing by as much as 16 points, Meralco chipped away at the lead until late in the fourth quarter after Aaron Black scored on an and-one play to give Meralco the lead, 93-90, with 31 ticks left.

Though the Beermen were within two, 92-94, with five seconds left on the clock, Chris Ross turned the ball over, and Black headed to the charity stripe in the next possession to help Meralco seal the deal.

San Miguel was ahead by double digits, 88-78, with 5:34 remaining in the fourth after June Mar Fajardo converted on a turnaround jumper.

But Meralco uncorked a 15-2 run led by Black and Cliff Hodge to erase the deficit and force Game Seven.

Black and Hodge finished with 17 markers each, with the latter also pulling down 12 rebounds.

Chris Newsome was the top scorer for Meralco with 19 points.

Fajardo paced the Beermen in the loss with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

The winner-take-all Game Seven tips off on Wednesday, August 17.