^

Sports

San Sebastian, St. Clare foil respective foes to force rubber matches in PBA D League semis

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 14, 2022 | 4:10pm
San Sebastian, St. Clare foil respective foes to force rubber matches in PBA D League semis
Johnsherick Estrada
PBA media bureau

Games on Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)
9 a.m. - Marinerong Pilipino vs Apex Fuel-San Sebastian
11 a.m. - EcoOil-La Salle vs Adalem Construction-St. Clare

MANILA, Philippines — Top-seeded Apex Fuel-San Sebastian and Adalem Construction-St.Clare refused to ride into the night without a fight, scraping past their separate counterparts to force a deciding Game 3 in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup semifinals yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

On the brink of elimination, the Golden Stags hacked out an 82-74 win over Marinerong Pilipino while the Saints took down the Green Archers, 72-64, in Game 2 of their best-of-three Final Four duels.

The four squads go at it once more on Wednesday with the rightful winners arranging a battle for all the D-League marbles in another race-to-two salvo.

Both San Sebastian and St. Clare bowed in the series opener but made sure to stay alive behind a bevy of heroes led by the dazzling backcourt duo of Johnsherick Estrada and Joshua Fontanilla for the Saints.

Estrada, the NAASCU MVP, collected 22 points including 11 in the payoff period on top of six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal while Fontanilla added 21 markers.

"Alam namin na tatapusin ni Josh and Estrada 'yung game, pero dapat lahat 'yan magsimula sa depensa," said coach Jinino Manansala, whose wards absorbed an 89-74 loss in Game 1.

San Sebastian, meanwhile, leaned on a balanced attack as five cagers put up twin digits led by Romel Calahat’s 15-10 double-double to avenge its 74-66 defeat in the series opener.

Jessie Sumoda (14), Ichie Altamirano (13), Rafael Are (10) and Alex Desoyo (10) provided coverage for the Golden Stags, who flipped a 68-71 deficit in the last two minutes en route to the big do-or-die win.

"The effort, laging nasa kanila. When you work hard, good things will happen," noted coach Egay Macaraya.

Ben Phillips (15) and Jollo Go (28) had their efforts wasted in the foiled clincher of the Green Archers and the Skippers, respectively.

The Scores:

First Game:

Adalem-St. Clare 72 — Estrada 22, Fontanilla 21, Rojas 9, Estacio 6, Sablan 5, Galang 5, Ndong 2, Lopez 2, Gamboa 0, Sumagaysay 0, Manacho 0.

EcoOil-La Salle 64 — B. Phillips 15, Quiambao 9, Nelle 8, M. Phillips 8, Nwankwo 8, Austria 6, Winston 5, Escandor 3, Estacio 2, Blanco 0.


Quarterscores: 14-19, 34-29, 51-52, 72-64.

Second Game:

Apex Fuel-San Sebastian 82 — Calahat 15, Sumoda 14, Altamirano 13, Desoyo 10, Are 10, Felebrico 8, Villapando 6, Escobido 4, Yambing 2, Cosari 0, Shanoda 0, Suico 0, Garcia 0.

Marinerong Pilipino 74 — Go 28, Gomez de Liano 11, Nocum 10, Agustin 9, Gamboa 7, Carino 4, Manlangit 3, Pido 2, Bonifacio 0, Soberano 0, Bonsubre 0, Garcia 0.

Quarterscores: 16-11, 35-34, 60-58, 82-74.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jalen Green's mom thankful son stays in touch with Filipino roots
play

Jalen Green's mom thankful son stays in touch with Filipino roots

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Bree Purganan, who traces her roots to Ilocos Sur, said she took pride in the Houston Rockets guard continuing to recognize...
Sports
fbtw
Diay&rsquo;s unfulfilled Olympic dream

Diay’s unfulfilled Olympic dream

By Lito Tacujan | 18 hours ago
She no longer stokes the fires of dream that would make her a world champion, particularly now that she feels like just one...
Sports
fbtw
Clinch or extend?

Clinch or extend?

By Olmin Leyba | 18 hours ago
TNT takes a second crack at a ticket to the PBA Philippine Cup finals. San Miguel Beer wants to advance on the first try....
Sports
fbtw
Jalen Green believes Kai Sotto can make it to the NBA

Jalen Green believes Kai Sotto can make it to the NBA

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The Filipino-American player was teammates with Sotto for some time with NBA G League Ignite, and was familiar with his ...
Sports
fbtw
Winning inaugural CCE crown just the beginning for thriving LPU esports program

Winning inaugural CCE crown just the beginning for thriving LPU esports program

7 hours ago
Already an academic avenue of the booming Esports discipline with a legitimate career profession behind more than just mere...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Undermanned Cignal storms back vs PLDT to win PVL battle for third

Undermanned Cignal storms back vs PLDT to win PVL battle for third

By Luisa Morales | 51 minutes ago
Undermanned and staring at a 0-2 hole, the no quit HD Spikers were able to claw back into the picture for their second straight...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina rises to T-5th with 69 in Four Winds Invitational

Ardina rises to T-5th with 69 in Four Winds Invitational

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Chinese Yan Liu stayed in control despite slowing down with a 71 after a 64 for a 135 but Gabby Lemieux of the US threatened...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Olympic Committee to honor Lydia de Vega in museum

Philippine Olympic Committee to honor Lydia de Vega in museum

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The POC, through President Bambol Tolentino, promised to De Vega-Mercado's daughter Stephanie Mercado-Koenigswarter and mother...
Sports
fbtw
'Champion of life': Indian track legend PT Usha mourns loss of rival Lydia De Vega

'Champion of life': Indian track legend PT Usha mourns loss of rival Lydia De Vega

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
On Thursday, Usha, who competed alongside De Vega-Mercado multiple times in her career, shared her condolences to the track...
Sports
fbtw
Jalen Green looks back on first Filipino Heritage Night experience in NBA

Jalen Green looks back on first Filipino Heritage Night experience in NBA

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
In a game that would mark the first time two players of Filipino roots faced each other in an NBA game as Green and Utah's...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user