Jalen Green looks back on first Filipino Heritage Night experience in NBA

MANILA, Philippines — Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green was quickly exposed to the Filipino-American audience of the NBA in just his first month in the league, when Houston hosted a Filipino Heritage Night during the Rockets' game against the Utah Jazz in October of last year.

In a game that would mark the first time two players of Filipino roots faced each other in an NBA game as Green and Utah's Jordan Clarkson shared the court, Green said he saw just how much the Filipino community in Houston supported him.

"I thought it was super cool, when they first brought [the idea] to me, I was like yeah let's do it. That'd be a good chance to connect with my Filipino fans," Green told media during the JG4 Manila Tour organized by adidas Philippines.

"I haven't been there in a while, I thought it was a great opportunity," he added.

Highlighting the festivities was a special Q&A session with Green and Clarkson after the game with the Filipino fans in attendance.

Being able to share their thoughts on playing against each other and representing the Philippines in the NBA, Green was able to be in touch even more with his roots.

"I got some shoes customized for the whole thing, I didn't play in them because they're size 14 and I'm 13 but I threw them into the crowd, I felt the love in the building," Green said of that night in Houston.

The Jazz also hosted "Filipino Night" when they played the Rockets as well in January of this year.

Green is currently in the thick of his third visit to the country. The Fil-Am guard was in Ilocos on Saturday, where his mother traces her roots.

Green was able to interact with young Filipino ballers in a visit to Caoayan's Community Court.