Despite busy schedule, KingWhale vows to be at full strength in PVL final vs Creamline

MANILA, Philippines — Guest team KingWhale Taipei says it's ready to pull out all the stops in their Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference final against the Creamline Cool Smashers at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

In what would be their third game in just as many days, the Taiwanese spikers said there will be no signs of fatigue against the top local club.

Creamline pushed KingWhale to the brink with a five-set match on Friday, where the latter took the victory.

"Our time here in the Philippines is very limited, it's only been a week. We have to allot our time for five games and the match tomorrow but I think that the PVL is a very good organizer and did quite well in accommodating us," KingWhale head coach Yen-Min Teng said through a translator after their four-set victory over Cignal on Saturday.

"[A]nd we thank them and for tomorrow, we can and we will bring 101% to the match," she added.

The only guest team in the semifinals, after Japan's Kobe Shinwa Women's University was forced to pull out due to health concerns, KingWhale aims to show out as well for their supporters.

Knowing that they are not only representing their club but also Taiwan as a whole, Teng said her wards draw strength from those who watch them in the stands and from their homeland.

"There are actually a lot of Taiwanese who are watching our matches right now so we will really do our best tomorrow," she said.

KingWhale's rematch against Creamline caps off a busy week for the Taiwanese as they took on four games in six days.

They will look to repeat over the Cool Smashers to complete a five-game sweep of their assignments here in Manila to claim the inaugural PVL Invitational crown.

The gold medal match tips off at 5:30 p.m. in Sunday's double-header while the battle for bronze features sister teams PLDT High Speed Hitters and the Cignal HD Spikers at 2:30 p.m. for the matinee match up.