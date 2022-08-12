^

International Series Singapore golf: Pagunsan slips to joint 15th; Tabuena advances

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 12, 2022 | 7:28pm
International Series Singapore golf: Pagunsan slips to joint 15th; Tabuena advances
Miguel Tabuena and Juvic Pagunsan

MANILA, Philippines – Juvic Pagunsan birdied the 18th to save a 71 but fell by eight to new leader Gavin Green of Malaysia, who flourished with a second straight solid 65 halfway through the International Series Singapore at Tanah Merah Country Club’s Tampines course Friday.

After a fine 26-putt performance to key a late frontside rally for a 67 for joint third Thursday, Pagunsan struggled working on the tricky spots of the undulating greens, ending up with 30 putts, the last netting him a birdie on the closing hole for a 35-36.

But he slipped to joint 15th at 138 as Green stayed hot in another sweltering day, hitting four birdies at the front and adding three more in the last nine holes to storm ahead at 130.

The veteran Malaysian campaigner led Phachara Khongwatmai by three after the Thai likewise posted a bogey-free 66 for a 133 with Veer Ahlawat of India and Korean Yoseop Seo matching 65s for 134s, and Thai Nitithorn Thippong and England’s Steve Lewton at joint fifth at 135 after a 67 and 68, respectively.

First round leader Scott Vincent lost his touch after a 64 but holed out with back-to-back birdies to salvage a 73. The Zimbabwean, however, fell to joint eighth at 137, now seven strokes off the lead.

Pagunsan, who razed the frontside of the par-72 layout with four birdies in the first day, settled for one in a switch of nines then mixed three birdies with the same number of bogeys at the back marred by back-to-back mishaps from No. 12.

He missed just three fairways and four greens but three-putted No. 12 and missed his par-putt bids on Nos. 13 and 15. He saved two pars.

Miguel Tabuena, meanwhile, fought back with a backside 35 but ended up with a 73 to drop to a share of 59th, barely making the cut at 143 to get into the money race in the inaugural $1.5 million event, part of LIV Golf’s support to the Asian Tour. The ICTSI-backed ace, however, lay 13 strokes off Green.

Angelo Que and Justing, on the other hand, missed the cut 148s with the former hobbling with a 77 after a 71 and the latter carding a second straight 74.

