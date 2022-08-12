^

Young golfer Malixi gains in AJGA, WAGR rankings

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 12, 2022 | 5:57pm
Young golfer Malixi gains in AJGA, WAGR rankings
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Despite falling short of target in her last few tournaments, Rianne Malixi still came out of her three-month US campaign in high spirits, having achieved part of her mission.

Not only did she barge into the Top 10 of the American Junior Golf Association tour — now at No. 9 from No. 15 — she also did gain 47 spots to move to No. 265 in the world amateur rankings.

Still too far to instill fear in the ranks but worthy enough to spur the 15-year-old to continue finding ways to improve her game.

“It’s back to training,” said Malixi’s father Roy.

Team Malixi heads back home Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) after a grueling campaign that pushed her to No. 9 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings Statistics with total points of 628.019, including 40 bonus points, in 11 tournaments. She posted a 60.729 points average.

Florida’s Kaitlyn Schroeder leads the pack with 601.132 total points, including 80 bonus points, in seven tournaments.

The ICTSI-backed shotmaker also logged 683.9212 points average in the Women’s Amateur Golf Rankings with 17.5471 applied divisor on two wins and 12 Top 10 finishes in 19 events to improve to a career-best No. 265 for a 47-spot jump in the past week. She started out the season at No. 430.

Lois Kaye Go remains the top Filipina in the ranks at No. 138 with 787.1870 points average although the Cebuana’s best ranking was 103rd.

Malixi actually kicked off the season with a resounding victory in the AJGA Thunderbird Junior All-Star and finished tied for second and shared fifth place in the PING Heather Farr Classic and the Rome Junior Classic, all last April.

She delivered the bronze medal for Team Philippines in the last SEA Games in Vietnam then resumed her AJGA campaign with a third place effort in the Albane Valenzuela Invitational.

The two-time winner on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour fell short of a second title bid with a second place finish in the KPMG Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational before turning in her worst performance — a tied-for-35th stumble in the Rolex Girls Junior Championship, also won by Schroeder.

Malixi rebounded with a joint fifth showing in the Polo Golf Junior Classic, missed the US Girls Open qualifier but made the grade in the US Women’s Amateur then helped steer Team West to a dominant win in the Wyndham Cup Match Play of the AJGA in Massachusetts.

She reached the semifinal round of the Women’s Western Amateur Championship and after leading midway through the final round of the Girls Junior Championship, both in Illinois, Malixi lost to Schroeder on a two-shot swing on the final hole for another runner-up finish.

She had high hopes in the US Women’s Amateur but fumbled in the first round of the 36-hole stroke play elims and came up short at the finish in the second day and missed the match play phase by one.

But she vows to build on the gains and at the same time harness the power of learning from her mistakes and setbacks to better arm her when she resumes her chase for glory in the US and elsewhere.

