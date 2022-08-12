^

Sports

Baraquiel shines with 66, nears US golf breakthrough

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 12, 2022 | 12:26pm
Baraquiel shines with 66, nears US golf breakthrough
Sunshine Baraquiel

MANILA, Philippines — Sunshine Baraquiel picked herself up big time after an opening hole stumble at the back, going seven-under she spiked with an eagle on No. 6 for a 66 and a one-stroke lead in the Mizuno Cali Q-School Prep Series #2 at Marriott’s Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Palm Desert, California Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Baraquiel birdied three of the next four holes after that mishap then dominated the last two par-5s at the front, birdying the 549-yard No. 2 and cashing in on the 453-yard sixth with an eagle before capping her charge with another birdie on the ninth.

Her 66 card thrust her past Lizzie Win, who earlier turned in a 67 highlighted by four straight birdies from No. 1, and two strokes ahead of amateur Nataliya Guseva, who topped the first of two 36-hole Cali Q-School Series at Mission Hills last Tuesday on a final round 66.

Baraquiel, a one-time Ladies Philippine Golf Tour winner who shifted her campaign to the US in pursuit of an LPGA Tour dream, rallied to finish joint 10th the first time out but appeared headed for another struggling start after failing to get up-and-down on the 381-yard par-4 No. 10.

But the Filipina lady pilot steered herself back into play with a birdie on No. 11, gained strokes on Nos. 13 and 14 before snapping a five-hole par game with that birdie on the second hole that led to a closing 32.

Chanelle Avaricio, who also took the long LPGT break to toughen up in the US, recovered from a three-bogey mishap in the first five holes, also from No. 10, with two birdies in the last 13. But her 73 slipped the four-time LPGT winner, who tied for 30th in Series #1, to a share of 23rd, seven strokes off Baraquiel in the event serving as part of the East Coast Women's Pro Golf Tour, a highly competitive circuit for players aspiring to the LPGA Tour.

Amateur Lois Kaye Go, the best Pinay finisher in Series #1 at joint fifth, failed to ride on a birdie-birdie feat from No. 2, bogeying two of the next six holes then limping with a triple-bogey on the 10th.

She bounced back with birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 but yielded another stroke on the 16th that dropped her joint 26th with a 74.

Meanwhile, Dottie Ardina, Pauline del Rosario and Clariss Guce resume their Epson Tour campaign in the Four Winds Invitational beginning Friday in South Bend, Indiana.

Ardina, the ICTSI team spearhead in chase of a follow-up to her breakthrough Copper Rock Championship feat in Utah last April, kicks off her drive in the 54-hole championship at 8:14 a.m. with Korean Jiwon Jeon and Kiira Riihijarvi of Finland at the back of the South Bend Country Club course. Meanwhile, del Rosario, out to snap a series of missed cut stints, drew a late start at 12:30 p.m., also on No. 10, with Daniela Recla of Brazil and Aussie Julienne So.

The US-based Guce, a two-time Epson Tour winner, slugs it out with Laura Restrepo of Colombia and American Katelyn Sisk at 8:03 a.m. on No. 1.

The Pinay bets groped for form in tough conditions in the weather-hit French Lick Charity Classic, also in Indiana, last week with Ardina ending up tied for 33rd and Abby Arevalo winding up at joint 39th. Del Rosario and Guce failed to advance.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Creamline eyes AVC Cup berth, clashes with King Whale

Creamline eyes AVC Cup berth, clashes with King Whale

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Creamline aims to secure the right to represent the country in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup while King Whale of...
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers thrilled to play under Ayo

FiberXers thrilled to play under Ayo

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Newly-appointed Converge coach Aldin Ayo is banking on his familiarity with the core of the FiberXers to fastrack their integration...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles fly high in WUB

Eagles fly high in WUB

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Ateneo fended off host Tokai University of Japan, 68-59, and became the inaugural champion of the World University Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Rockets' Green raves about Filipino support in Manila trip

Rockets' Green raves about Filipino support in Manila trip

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is grateful for the chance to revisit his Filipino roots as the Filipino-American makes...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles in WUBS

Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles in WUBS

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The new-look Ateneo Blue Eagles have so far gone through two different spectrums of the game in the ongoing World University...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Denice Zamboanga aims to reposition self for ONE title shot

Denice Zamboanga aims to reposition self for ONE title shot

By Luisa Morales | 57 minutes ago
Having returned to Bangkok recently to train with Marrok Force MMA, the atomweight contender is excited to work toward a bounce-back...
Sports
fbtw
Korea-bound Belangel elated for Baldwin, Ateneo after winning championship in Japan

Korea-bound Belangel elated for Baldwin, Ateneo after winning championship in Japan

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After missing out on the crown in UAAP Season 84, Belangel said he was beyond happy for his teammates for having tasted victory...
Sports
fbtw
Rockets' Jalen Green gets rockstar treatment in Manila tour

Rockets' Jalen Green gets rockstar treatment in Manila tour

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Filipino fans flocked to the adidas Brand Center in Glorietta and Ayala Malls Manila Bay to join Green in his tour, where...
Sports
fbtw
Frontside rally puts Pagunsan in the mix in International Series Singapore golf tiff

Frontside rally puts Pagunsan in the mix in International Series Singapore golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
Juvic Pagunsan moved into early contention in the International Series Singapore with a big frontside charge, churning out...
Sports
fbtw
Two Filipinos gain All-Star nod in Basketball Without Borders Asia camp

Two Filipinos gain All-Star nod in Basketball Without Borders Asia camp

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Jared Bahay and Quinn Kacey Dela Rosa were among the 16 top hoopers in the camp, which recognized eight boys and eight g...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user