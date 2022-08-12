Two Filipinos gain All-Star nod in Basketball Without Borders Asia camp

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine campers in the Basketball Without Borders Asia 2022 showed out after the four-day event ended on Wednesday, with two players being named All-Stars.

Jared Bahay and Quinn Kacey Dela Rosa were among the 16 top hoopers in the camp, which recognized eight boys and eight girls.

Bahay and Dela Rosa, along with compatriots Caelum Harris, LA John Andres, and Camille Nolasco, participated in the camp that tested their game and honed their skills on and off the court.

The camp was highlighted by the help of NBA and WNBA players like Jarrett Allen, Josh Green, Cameron Johnson, Coby White and Kristi Harrower.

Bahay and Dela Rosa gave the best showing and played at pace with players from Australia, China, New Zealand and Japan, which were also well represented in the All-Star list.

Aussies Roman Siulepa and Lulu Laditan were named Camp MVPs.

The BWB camp is an activity organized by the NBA and FIBA and was held in Australia this year with the help of Basketball Australia.

Notable BWB alumni in the NBA are the Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Giddey and the Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura.

Adelaide 36ers' Kai Sotto was also called up to attend the BWB Global Camp in 2020.