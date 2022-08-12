^

Sports

Two Filipinos gain All-Star nod in Basketball Without Borders Asia camp

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 12, 2022 | 10:04am
Quinn Kacey Dela Rosa (L) and Jared Bahay
Courtesy of Basketball Without Borders

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine campers in the Basketball Without Borders Asia 2022 showed out after the four-day event ended on Wednesday, with two players being named All-Stars.

Jared Bahay and Quinn Kacey Dela Rosa were among the 16 top hoopers in the camp, which recognized eight boys and eight girls.

Bahay and Dela Rosa, along with compatriots Caelum Harris, LA John Andres, and Camille Nolasco, participated in the camp that tested their game and honed their skills on and off the court.

The camp was highlighted by the help of NBA and WNBA players like Jarrett Allen, Josh Green, Cameron Johnson, Coby White and Kristi Harrower.

Bahay and Dela Rosa gave the best showing and played at pace with players from Australia, China, New Zealand and Japan, which were also well represented in the All-Star list.

Aussies Roman Siulepa and Lulu Laditan were named Camp MVPs.

The BWB camp is an activity organized by the NBA and FIBA and was held in Australia this year with the help of Basketball Australia.

Notable BWB alumni in the NBA are the Oklahoma City Thunder's Josh Giddey and the Washington Wizards' Rui Hachimura.

Adelaide 36ers' Kai Sotto was also called up to attend the BWB Global Camp in 2020.

Creamline eyes AVC Cup berth, clashes with King Whale

Creamline eyes AVC Cup berth, clashes with King Whale

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Creamline aims to secure the right to represent the country in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup while King Whale of...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles fly high in WUB

Eagles fly high in WUB

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Ateneo fended off host Tokai University of Japan, 68-59, and became the inaugural champion of the World University Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers thrilled to play under Ayo

FiberXers thrilled to play under Ayo

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Newly-appointed Converge coach Aldin Ayo is banking on his familiarity with the core of the FiberXers to fastrack their integration...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles in WUBS

Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles in WUBS

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The new-look Ateneo Blue Eagles have so far gone through two different spectrums of the game in the ongoing World University...
Sports
fbtw
Rockets' Green raves about Filipino support in Manila trip

Rockets' Green raves about Filipino support in Manila trip

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is grateful for the chance to revisit his Filipino roots as the Filipino-American makes...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Korea-bound Belangel elated for Baldwin, Ateneo after winning championship in Japan

Korea-bound Belangel elated for Baldwin, Ateneo after winning championship in Japan

By Luisa Morales | 3 minutes ago
After missing out on the crown in UAAP Season 84, Belangel said he was beyond happy for his teammates for having tasted victory...
Sports
fbtw
Rockets' Jalen Green gets rockstar treatment in Manila tour

Rockets' Jalen Green gets rockstar treatment in Manila tour

By Luisa Morales | 57 minutes ago
Filipino fans flocked to the adidas Brand Center in Glorietta and Ayala Malls Manila Bay to join Green in his tour, where...
Sports
fbtw
Frontside rally puts Pagunsan in the mix in International Series Singapore golf tiff

Frontside rally puts Pagunsan in the mix in International Series Singapore golf tiff

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Juvic Pagunsan moved into early contention in the International Series Singapore with a big frontside charge, churning out...
Sports
fbtw
Team Apolinario eyes 'major' boxing championships

Team Apolinario eyes 'major' boxing championships

By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
The camp of newly crowned International Boxing Organization (IBO) flyweight champion Dave Apolinario wants more recognition...
Sports
fbtw
NBA to retire 11-time champ Bill Russell's jersey

NBA to retire 11-time champ Bill Russell's jersey

2 hours ago
The NBA will honor Celtics great and civil rights activist Bill Russell by retiring his No. 6 jersey throughout the league,...
Sports
fbtw
