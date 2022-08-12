Team Apolinario eyes 'major' boxing championships

IBO flyweight champion Dave Apolinario is flanked by his manager Mike Pelayo (left) and promoter JC Manangquil of Sanman Boxing.

MANILA, Philippines – The camp of newly crowned International Boxing Organization (IBO) flyweight champion Dave Apolinario wants more recognition for Philippine boxing’s latest toast.

That means going for one or more of the four widely recognized boxing championships: the World Boxing Council (WBC), International Boxing Federation (IBF), World Boxing Association (WBA) and World Boxing Organization (WBO).

“We want to win at least one (major belt) and take it from there,” JC Manangquil, chief of Sanman Boxing and Apolinario’s promoter, told a handful of scribes during a recent dinner at a Japanese restaurant in Makati City.

The 23-year-old Apolinario suddenly burst into the international boxing scene with a spectacular first-round knockout of Gideon Buthelezi at the latter’s turf in East London, South Africa last July 29.

The sweet win by the fighter from Maasim, Sarangani was a much-needed shot in the arm for Philippine boxing, which prior to it had no active world champion.

But even Manangquil conceded that the IBO is the least prestigious among boxing’s alphabet-soup organizations.

That’s why he and Apolinario’s charismatic manager Mike Pelayo want to line up their ward for a shot at another crown.

“We really want (Julio Cesar) Martinez,” said Pelayo, referring to the reigning WBC flyweight champion from Mexico.

Pelayo said Martinez (18-2, 14 KOs) has the style that’s most suited for Apolinario, whose alias is “Doberman.”

Apolinario himself previously expressed his desire to challenge the undefeated IBF titlist Sunny Edwards (18-0, 4 KOs) of the United Kingdom. But the British fighter’s slick style and mobility might cause trouble for the forward-fighting Filipino.

The other flyweight titleholders are Ukraine’s Artem Dalakian (WBA) and Junto Nakatani (WBO) of Japan, the latter of whom also has Pelayo’s attention.

“It’s been years since a Filipino boxer defeated a Japanese,” Pelayo added.

Apolinario, for his part, is ready to fight anyone.

“Bring them on,” he said.

His dynamic duo of a management team in Manangquil and Pelayo is likewise ready to work on delivering what Apolinario wants.