^

Sports

TNT sets out for closeout

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
August 12, 2022 | 12:00am
TNT sets out for closeout
TNT Tropang Giga.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — On the doorstep of the PBA Philippine Cup finals, defending champion TNT Tropang Giga know perfectly it would take a lot of blood, sweat and tears to get in.

Especially with a desperate semifinal rival Magnolia standing in the way.

“The most difficult win to get in any series is win No. 4 so we have to be extra ready for it,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes, whose troops are aiming for their third straight stint in the ultimate battle for the PBA crown jewel.

“Good thing, we have veterans; they’ve been here before so they know how difficult it is to get that (closeout). We just have to make sure to remind them of it and more importantly, put them in position to come and play their best in this game,” he added.

TNT goes for the clincher at 3 p.m. today at the Smart Araneta, looking to ride the momentum of their back-to-back 93-92 and 102-84 triumphs in Games 3 and 4 in this mop-op operation.

The Hotshots are as determined to take Game 5 and extend the series. But first, they need to learn how to defend without getting key players like Calvin Abueva, Ian Sangalang and Paul Lee into foul trouble.

“We need to play defense because that’s our strength. Kung hindi kami makakadepensa, wala kaming chance dito. Pero we should stay out of foul trouble,” said Magnolia mentor Chito Victolero.

The Hotshots were successful in stymying explosive guard Mikey Williams in the last two games but left Poy Erram and the other TNT bigs with opportunities to fill in the points.

Locked in a standoff after four matches, former titlist San Miguel Beer and title-hungry Meralco dispute that pivotal third victory in their 6 p.m. tussle.

The Bolts seek to continue slowing down June Mar Fajardo and his high-scoring teammates like they did in their series-tying 111-97 rout last Wednesday as they shoot  for the go-ahead.

“We don’t think we can stop June Mar but we hope to slow him down and at the same time control the other guys like CJ Perez and Marcio Lassiter,” Meralco tactician Norman Black said.

While Black got big numbers from Aaron Black, Allein Maliksi, Cliff Hodge and Raymond Almazan, he noted the need for skipper Chris Newsome, who was held to eight last time, to be more active offensively.

“We need to get New (Newsome) going. He didn’t get a lot of points in Game 4 and he’s our leading scorer. So we have to study how they (SMB) are slowing him down and try to get him better shots at the basket,” he said.

PBA

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Creamline eyes AVC Cup berth, clashes with King Whale

Creamline eyes AVC Cup berth, clashes with King Whale

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Creamline aims to secure the right to represent the country in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup while King Whale of...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles down Tokai, sweep World University Basketball Series

Blue Eagles down Tokai, sweep World University Basketball Series

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Ateneo fended off host Tokai University of Japan, 68-59, and became the inaugural champion of the World University Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles in WUBS

Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles in WUBS

By Rick Olivares | 15 hours ago
The new-look Ateneo Blue Eagles have so far gone through two different spectrums of the game in the ongoing World University...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas' Cowart signs deal with Serbian powerhouse club

Filipinas' Cowart signs deal with Serbian powerhouse club

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Cowart, who was instrumental in the Filipinas' title run in the AFF Women's Championship last month, was welcomed by the team...
Sports
fbtw
Tall odds in Tehran for Gilas U18

Tall odds in Tehran for Gilas U18

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
After the U16 team, Gilas Pilipinas U18 squad takes its turn to compete in the Asian meet.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
She&rsquo;s Like The Wind

She’s Like The Wind

By Lito A. Tacujan | 2 hours ago
Amid the din and drone in the smoke-filled room, with fumes of beer and spill of red wine messing up the long table, the talk...
Sports
fbtw
Suzara eyes repeat of &rsquo;93

Suzara eyes repeat of ’93

By Joaquin Henson | 2 hours ago
PNVF president Ramon (Tats) Suzara said yesterday it will take a lot of hard work to regain the SEA Games gold medal in women’s...
Sports
fbtw
FiberXers thrilled to play under Ayo

FiberXers thrilled to play under Ayo

By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
Newly-appointed Converge coach Aldin Ayo is banking on his familiarity with the core of the FiberXers to fastrack their integration...
Sports
fbtw
Eagles fly high in WUB

Eagles fly high in WUB

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Ateneo fended off host Tokai University of Japan, 68-59, and became the inaugural champion of the World University Basketball...
Sports
fbtw

PBA D-League Final Four battles on today

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, Marinerong Pilipino, EcoOil-La Salle and Adalem Construction St. Clare begin their respective Final Four pushes in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup today at the Smart Araneta Colis...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user