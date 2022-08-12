^

Sports

PBA D-League Final Four battles on today

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
August 12, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Apex Fuel-San Sebastian, Marinerong Pilipino, EcoOil-La Salle and Adalem Construction – St. Clare begin their respective Final Four pushes in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The top-seeded Golden Stags tangle with No. 4 Marinerong Pilipino at 9 a.m. followed by the collision between No. 2 Green Archers and No. 3 Saints at 11 a.m. in the kickoff of the best-of-three semis.

Marinero and St. Clare needed to fend off their gritty counterparts in the quarterfinals to arrange their duels with San Sebastian and La Salle.

“Mabigat pa ring kalaban ang Marinero kaya dapat prepared pa rin kami lalo na sa depensa,” said San Sebastian coach Egay Macaraya.

“St. Clare is still a tough team and as much as we come in as the second seed, we have to respect our opponents,” said La Salle mentor Derrick Pumaren.

The Skippers and the Saints went through the hard way, equipping them with the needed momentum for the semis.

St. Clare needed to pour everything in surviving a two-game stand with No. 6 Builders Warehouse-Santo Tomas capped off by a narrow 90-87 win.

PBA D-LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Creamline eyes AVC Cup berth, clashes with King Whale

Creamline eyes AVC Cup berth, clashes with King Whale

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Creamline aims to secure the right to represent the country in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup while King Whale of...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles down Tokai, sweep World University Basketball Series

Blue Eagles down Tokai, sweep World University Basketball Series

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Ateneo fended off host Tokai University of Japan, 68-59, and became the inaugural champion of the World University Basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles in WUBS

Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles in WUBS

By Rick Olivares | 15 hours ago
The new-look Ateneo Blue Eagles have so far gone through two different spectrums of the game in the ongoing World University...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas' Cowart signs deal with Serbian powerhouse club

Filipinas' Cowart signs deal with Serbian powerhouse club

By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Cowart, who was instrumental in the Filipinas' title run in the AFF Women's Championship last month, was welcomed by the team...
Sports
fbtw
Tall odds in Tehran for Gilas U18

Tall odds in Tehran for Gilas U18

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
After the U16 team, Gilas Pilipinas U18 squad takes its turn to compete in the Asian meet.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Filipino-American Genshin Impact voice actors share origins, tips

Filipino-American Genshin Impact voice actors share origins, tips

By Michelle Lojo | 6 days ago
These voice artists shared their own origins in the industry, how they landed their roles, and how they eventually created...
Sports
fbtw
'Real MVPs': QuestCrew volunteers deliver in successful CONQuest

'Real MVPs': QuestCrew volunteers deliver in successful CONQuest

By Michelle Lojo | 14 days ago
Volunteers are one of the key parts of any big event. The Southeast Asian Games saw around 9,000 volunteers when the country...
Sports
fbtw
Japan esports players with disabilities shoot down stereotypes

Japan esports players with disabilities shoot down stereotypes

July 27, 2022 - 1:16pm
Street Fighter player Shunya Hatakeyama has muscular dystrophy, so he uses his chin to launch devastating combos. He is not...
Sports
fbtw
MLBB duo V33Wise look back on highs and lows in esports career

MLBB duo V33Wise look back on highs and lows in esports career

By Michelle Lojo | July 24, 2022 - 10:15am
The two had met while playing League of Legends on PC and they would eventually switch to mobile games, mostly due to latter's...
Sports
fbtw
The rise of women in League of Legends: Wild Rift

The rise of women in League of Legends: Wild Rift

By Michelle Lojo | July 23, 2022 - 11:22am
Similar to how Valorant highlights female players with Valorant Game Changers, Wild Rift also has things in the works which...
Sports
fbtw
How Filipino gamers have conquered Wild Rift

How Filipino gamers have conquered Wild Rift

By Michelle Lojo | July 14, 2022 - 10:47am
Though fairly new in the mobile esports scene, Wild Rift is slowly solidifying a loyal fanbase like its sister game League...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user