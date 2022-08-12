^

Sports

Dolphins outlast Generals in extra period

The Philippine Star
August 12, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas pulled the rug from under Emilio Aguinaldo College, 101-93, in overtime in the classification round of the PG Flex Linoleum UCBL Pre-Season tournament Wednesday at the SGS Gym in Quezon City.

The Dolphins squandered a 14-point lead early in the final quarter but recovered in time in the extra period to frustrate the Generals who got a solid outing from Art Cosa with 29 points.

Joshua Dino, Nifio Opone and Ngufor Tita took turns in punishing EAC in overtime to come away with the hard-earned victory. Ram Mesqueriola fired 25 points while Tita scattered a double-double of 11 points and 17 rebounds.

Also coming out victorious in the classification were guest teams, Enderun College and La Consolacion College Manila. Enderun whipped University of Batangas, 85-78, while La Consolacion surprised Lyceum, 72-64.

Francis Sacundo and Hans delos Reyes proved to be a formidable duo with 17 and 16 points, respectively, for the Titans.

who led by as many as 16 points in the final frame.

Meantime, undefeated National University and Centro Escolar University try to set up a final showdown when they go up against Adamson and University of Perpetual Help, respectively, today also at the same venue.

