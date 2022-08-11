Blue Eagles down Tokai, sweep World University Basketball Series

The Ateneo Blue Eagles have joined the pocket tournament in Japan as part of their preperations for UAAP Season 85.

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo fended off host Tokai University of Japan, 68-59, and became the inaugural champion of the World University Basketball Series Thursday at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Dave Ildefonso showed the way with 12 markers as the Blue Eagles completed a sweet sweep of the four-team tournament under a single-round robin format.

With the help of new recruits Kai Balunggay and Paul Garcia, Ateneo previously defeated Indonesia’s Universitas Pelita Harapan (UPH), 125-39, and Chinese Taipei’s National Chengchi University (NCCU), 88-78.

Ateneo’s 86-point trashing of UPH ballooned its winning average to a whopping 35 points, announcing its return to action with a bang after a tough defeat in the UAAP two months ago.

Tokai, for its part, bested NCCU and UPH with 90-74 and 91-35 victories, respectively, to arrange a virtual title match against the Ateneo under the tutelage of coach Tab Baldwin.

The Blue Eagles’ perfect WUBS run served as a good start for their build-up and redemption tour in the upcoming UAAP Season 85.

Ateneo bowed to rival University of the Philippines in an epic UAAP Season 84 finale last May to relinquish its throne that it held for three seasons.

The UAAP is eyeing to open shop next month under a full calendar after staging its return from the two-year hiatus due to the pandemic last summer under a compressed bubble format.