^

Sports

Blue Eagles down Tokai, sweep World University Basketball Series

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 11, 2022 | 4:58pm
Blue Eagles down Tokai, sweep World University Basketball Series
The Ateneo Blue Eagles have joined the pocket tournament in Japan as part of their preperations for UAAP Season 85.
Released

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo fended off host Tokai University of Japan, 68-59, and became the inaugural champion of the World University Basketball Series Thursday at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Dave Ildefonso showed the way with 12 markers as the Blue Eagles completed a sweet sweep of the four-team tournament under a single-round robin format.

With the help of new recruits Kai Balunggay and Paul Garcia, Ateneo previously defeated Indonesia’s Universitas Pelita Harapan (UPH), 125-39, and Chinese Taipei’s National Chengchi University (NCCU), 88-78.  

Ateneo’s 86-point trashing of UPH ballooned its winning average to a whopping 35 points, announcing its return to action with a bang after a tough defeat in the UAAP two months ago.

Tokai, for its part, bested NCCU and UPH with 90-74 and 91-35 victories, respectively, to arrange a virtual title match against the Ateneo under the tutelage of coach Tab Baldwin.

The Blue Eagles’ perfect WUBS run served as a good start for their build-up and redemption tour in the upcoming UAAP Season 85.

Ateneo bowed to rival University of the Philippines in an epic UAAP Season 84 finale last May to relinquish its throne that it held for three seasons.

The UAAP is eyeing to open shop next month under a full calendar after staging its return from the two-year hiatus due to the pandemic last summer under a compressed bubble format.

ATENEO

BASKETBALL

BLUE EAGLES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles in WUBS

Looking at the Ateneo Blue Eagles in WUBS

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
The new-look Ateneo Blue Eagles have so far gone through two different spectrums of the game in the ongoing World University...
Sports
fbtw
It's official: Aldin Ayo is new Converge head coach

It's official: Aldin Ayo is new Converge head coach

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The team released a statement on Wednesday evening, a day after Ayo had said that there was "no formal commitment" yet for...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles deny NCCU, forge finals clash vs home team in Japan tourney

Blue Eagles deny NCCU, forge finals clash vs home team in Japan tourney

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Led by Kai Ballungay, who torched NCCU with 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting, the Eagles set themselves up for a championship...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline eyes AVC Cup berth, clashes with King Whale

Creamline eyes AVC Cup berth, clashes with King Whale

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Creamline aims to secure the right to represent the country in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup while King Whale of...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas' Cowart signs deal with Serbian powerhouse club

Filipinas' Cowart signs deal with Serbian powerhouse club

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Cowart, who was instrumental in the Filipinas' title run in the AFF Women's Championship last month, was welcomed by the team...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Unbeaten Archers defang Tigers in Filoil cagefest

Unbeaten Archers defang Tigers in Filoil cagefest

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Undefeated La Salle drubbed Santo Tomas, 86-65, and solidified hold of Group B leadership in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason...
Sports
fbtw
Unheralded Inan shines in national weightlifting championships opener

Unheralded Inan shines in national weightlifting championships opener

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Lovely Inan stole the spotlight from the big guns as she topped the women’s 49-kilogram field that included Asian junior...
Sports
fbtw
Rockets' Green raves about Filipino support in Manila trip

Rockets' Green raves about Filipino support in Manila trip

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green is grateful for the chance to revisit his Filipino roots as the Filipino-American makes...
Sports
fbtw
P12M in cash incentives in store for ASEAN Para Games medalists&nbsp;

P12M in cash incentives in store for ASEAN Para Games medalists 

By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Para team headed by chess FIDE Master Sander Severino who medaled in the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Solo, Indonesia...
Sports
fbtw
Bianca Bustamante gushes over encounter with F1's Lewis Hamilton

Bianca Bustamante gushes over encounter with F1's Lewis Hamilton

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
As the all-female single-seater racing championship was set to be a support race for F1 in Hungary, the seven-time world champion...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user