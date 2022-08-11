^

Sports

Unbeaten Archers defang Tigers in Filoil cagefest

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 11, 2022 | 4:51pm
Games on Sunday
(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

11 a.m. – FEU vs UST
1 p.m. – NU vs Mapua
3 p.m. – San Beda vs Letran
5 p.m. – Adamson vs UP
7 p.m. – San Sebastian vs La Salle

MANILA, Philippines – Undefeated La Salle drubbed Santo Tomas, 86-65, and solidified hold of Group B leadership in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Thursday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Schonny Winston starred with 25 markers, three assists and two steals as the Green Archers scored a wire-to-wire victory to improve to 4-0 in Group B.

Gilas Pilipinas forward and incoming rookie Kevin Quiambao turned in 12 markers while UAAP Mythical Five member Michael Phillips collared 10 boards and seven points in a juggling duty for La Salle that’s also vying in the PBA D-League.

"Winston did a lot for us today. He created a lot and he was attacking the UST defense,” said coach Derrick Pumaren.

Later, streaking University of the East claimed another victim in University of Perpetual Help System Dalta with a close 79-74 win.

Kyle Paranada put up 23 points, three boards, three assists and two steals for the Red Warriors, who climbed to No. 5 spot in Group A with a 4-4 card.

In the other game, Allen Liwag exploded for 26 as Emilio Aguinaldo College pulled off a 67-57 upset of Adamson U to move into 3-3 in Group A.

Santo Tomas (1-3), Perpetual (2-4) and Adamson (4-3) slipped in their respective groups.

BASKETBALL

FILOIL
