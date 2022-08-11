Unheralded Inan shines in national weightlifting championships opener

MANILA, Philippines – Unheralded Lovely Inan stole the spotlight from the big guns as she topped the women’s 49-kilogram field that included Asian junior triple gold winner Rosegie Ramos at the start of the Smart-Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas National Open Championships in Tagbilaran, Bohol.

Inan, an 18-year-old find from Angono, Rizal, lifted a total of 176kgs — 78 in snatch and 98 in clean and jeark — in upstaging the heavily favored Ramos, who wound up with a silver with a 173kgs (80 in snatch and 93 in clean and jerk).

Jhodie Peralta copped the bronze with a 148kgs (65-83).

SWP president Monico Puentevella lauded the stunning performance although he mentioned Ramos, a Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist, competed despite being under the weather.

“There were claims Rosegie has fever, according to coach Allen Diaz,” said Puentevella. “But it’s still an upset regardless.”

Tokyo Olympic gold winner Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo was completing at press time in an exhibition capacity while Asian senior and junior champion and SEA Games golden girl Vanessa Sarno, a hometown hero, will plunge into action today in the three-day meet also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation.