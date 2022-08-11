Filipinas' Cowart signs deal with Serbian powerhouse club

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine women's football team member Jessika Cowart has inked a deal with Serbian football club ZFK Spartak Subotica.

Cowart, who was instrumental in the Filipinas' title run in the AFF Women's Championship last month, was welcomed by the team on Thursday.

The team competes in the Serbian SuperLiga, the country's top flight women's football competition.

They are the defending champions and have won the last 12 editions of the league.

Cowart joins national team teammate Quinley Quezada in Serbia where she is currently signed with Red Star Belgrade.

Quezada's team were the runners-up to ZFK Spartak in the 2021-22 season.

Other Filipinas currently with active contracts with clubs abroad include Sarina Bolden (Chifure AS Elfren Saitama) in Japan and Katrina Guillou (Pitea IF) in Sweden.

All four were with the team in the recently concluded AFF Women's Championship, giving the Philippines its first-ever title in football history.

The Filipinas are expected to come together for a camp at the end of the month to continue their preparations for the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia/New Zealand.