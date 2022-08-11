^

It's official: Aldin Ayo is new Converge head coach

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 11, 2022 | 9:26am
It's official: Aldin Ayo is new Converge head coach
Aldin Ayo
Philstar.com / Erwin Cagadas

MANILA, Philippines — The Converge FiberXers have officially named Aldin Ayo as their new head coach after Jeffrey Cariaso stepping down from his post.

The team released a statement on Wednesday evening, a day after Ayo had said that there was "no formal commitment" yet for him to coach the PBA team.

Ayo had mentioned his ill mother. But Converge's statement quoted Ayo as saying that it was his mother who "convinced him" to take the job in the PBA.

"I talked to her last night. And this morning she told me, 'Gusto kita makita mag-coach sa PBA.' She said she doesn't want to see me just sitting around the house," Ayo said.

Ayo, who won the NCAA championship with Letran in 2015 and the UAAP championship with La Salle in 2016, said that handling Converge is a "responsibility".

"Heading the team isn't an achievement for me, it's actually a responsibility. Rest assured, we're going to do our best and hopefully, it'll be enough to win us a championship," Ayo said.

Team owner Dennis Uy expressed his enthusiasm in having Ayo on board.

"We are excited with what he brings to the table," said Uy.

Under Cariaso, Converge reached the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup in their first conference in the league.

Ayo reunites with former players Kevin Racal and Jeron Teng whom he coached in Letran and La Salle, respectively.

Most recently, Ayo was the head trainer for the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3.

In college hoops, he last coached the UST Growling Tigers, a stint that was marred by the Sorsogon bubble controversy in 2020. He has since been slapped with an indefinite ban in the UAAP.

According to the team, Converge resumed practice last August 8 for the upcoming Commissioner's Cup set for next month.

