Goodwill games pit

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX, Blackwater vs French 5 Local ball clubs Blackwater and NLEX will have their mettle tested against decorated French team ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne in a series of goodwill games as part of the 75th anniversary of friendship and diplomatic ties between the Philippines and France.

The Road Warriors and the Bossings, fresh from a quarterfinals stint in the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup, will play one game each against the French squad with Greater China’s Bay Area Dragons serving as the other guest team.

The friendship games set on Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum was an initiative of Michèle Boccoz, the French ambassador to the Philippines, in a bid to foster stronger bilateral relations with the Philippines.

“There has been a long cooperation between the Philippines and France but there’s a lot more we can do. Having sports as part of the anniversary is something we look forward to for another 75 years,” she said in a presser hosted by Blackwater yesterday.