Saints knock out Tigers, gain semis

MANILA, Philippines — Adalem Construction-St. Clare marched to the semifinals of the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup, staving off a gritty Builders Warehouse-Santo Tomas challenge for a 90-87 win in their knockout quarterfinals duel at the Smart Araneta Coliseum yesterday.

NAASCU MVP Johnsherick Estrada turned in 20 markers, five rebounds and three assists as the third-seeded and twice-to-beat Saints got the job done in their second try after a tough loss in Game 1.

Jolo Sumagaysay added 14 while Joshua Fontanilla, John Rojas, and Gab Gamboa chipped in 12 for St. Clare, which arranged a best-of-three semis duel with No. 2 EcoOil-La Salle.

“Hats off to UST. I know they would play hard and they know how to win. Kami naman, we just told our players that we have to perform this time,” said coach Jinino Manansala.

The Saints took control of the match early and erected what appeared to be a deciding 82-70 cushion in the last four minutes.

Kean Baclaan, who dropped 35 points in Game 1 stunner, had 17 while Nic Cabanero unloaded 19 in a losing cause for Santo Tomas.