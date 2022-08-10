^

PPS title chase resumes in Mandaue

August 10, 2022
MANILA, Philippines – Clashes in the boys’ 12-and-under division and girls’ 14-U play ushered in the PPS-PEPP Mandaue City national age-group tennis tournament Wednesday with a mix of old and new joining the hunt in the second leg of a four-leg swing in Cebu at the New Mandaue Tennis Club's clay courts.

Ormoc’s John David Velez and Tiffany Nocos from Quezon City go for back-to-back victories in the premier 18-U class after toppling Marc Jarata of La Union and Ormoc City’ Kimi Brodeth in their respective sides in last week’s skirmish in Lapu-Lapu City. But they both brace for a tougher challenge this time along with the rest in the other divisions of the Group 2 tournament presented by Dunlop.

More than 200 entries from all over are disputing top honors in eight divisions with the boys 14- and 16-U classes drawing huge 64-player draws each, underscoring the continued popularity of the country’s longest talent-search put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro as part of his commitment to help develop the sport and produce future members of the national team.

The girls’ 14- and 16-U sides also feature 32-player charts each with Jana Diaz from Bacoor, Cavite, Adriana Lanza, Maristella Torrecampo and Kate Imalay headlining the 14-U cast and Brodeth, Diaz and Imalay looming as the players to beat in the 16-U side of the event backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

Meanwhile, the City of Naga will stage the next leg on August 17-24 before the Cebu joust winds up in Consolacion, Laray on August 25-31. For details, contact Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

David Sepulveda, Rafa Callao, Clemente Barrera, Gabrio Serillo, Lexious Cruz, Urcisino Villa and David Neri lead the chase in the boys’ 12-U category while seven matches kicked off hostilities in girls’ 14-U side of the tournament.

Other players tipped to contend are Cagayan de Oro’s Johann Aguanta and Pete Bandala from Dipolog (boys’ 14-U), Bacolod’s Mcleen Gomera, Ivan Manila from San Jose, Nueva Ecija, Maranding, Lanao’s Kale Cyd Villamar and Ormoc”s Gerald Gemida (boys’ 16-U), Pasig City’s Lanza, Maristella Torrecampo from Los Baños, Laguna, and Camiguin’s Zita Clarke (girls’ 12-U), and Amygray Olalo from Tagbilaran, Bohol and Judy Ann Padilla from Ozamiz City (girls’ 16-U).

