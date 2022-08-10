Kai Sotto to join Gilas in next FIBA window

MANILA, Philippines — Kai Sotto will be joining Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced Wednesday.

Per the SBP, Sotto expressed his "eagerness" to join the national team for the qualifiers and is set to arrive in Manila on Thursday, August 18.

READ: Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) confirms that Kai Sotto will be joining Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the end of this month



He is due to arrive next Thursday, August 18 | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews pic.twitter.com/eHFkmU6x9p — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) August 10, 2022

Sotto will be coming from Australia where he is set to compete for another season with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian National Basketball League.

"We are glad to have Kai into the Gilas fold and thank him for his proactive response to the call to play for flag and country for the August Qualifiers," SBP Executive Director and Spokesperson Sonny Barrios said.

Sotto joins Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson, Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, Bobby Ray Parks, Francis Lopez, Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao and Dwight Ramos in the initial pool of players.

The SBP is set to announce the rest of the pool — which will be comprised of PBA players — after the semifinals of the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup.

The fourth window of the Asian qualifiers will see Gilas face Lebanon and Saudi Arabia on August 25 and 29, respectively.

Gilas will face Lebanon in an away game while they host Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena on the 29th.