^

Sports

Malixi, Arejola miss US Women's Amateur golf tourney cut by 1

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 10, 2022 | 11:49am
Malixi, Arejola miss US Women's Amateur golf tourney cut by 1
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi and Tomi Arejola mounted late rallies on separate nines but came up short on late miscues as they missed the match play stage by one stroke on a 74 and 75, respectively, after the 36-hole stroke play elims of the US Women’s Amateur at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Three shared medalist honors, including 13-year-old Chinese Alice Zhao, who seized control after 18 holes with a 67 then held on with a 69 for a 136 matched by Americans Latanna Stone, who sizzled with a 65, and Laney Frye, who carded a second straight 68, as they led 61 others into the knockout stage starting Wednesday.

Reeling from a disastrous first day 77, Malixi fell even farther with bogeys on the first two holes but finally found her touch, range and rhythm and strung up four straight birdies to crash into the Top 64.

But a missed green bogey on the seventh stalled her charge and though she recovered the stroke with another birdie on No. 12, she lost it all as she lost her putting touch and poise on the tricky greens of the par-73 Chambers Bay.

A rare five-putt mishap on the par-5 No. 13 led to an 8 and sent the ICTSI-backed Malixi crashing out and her birdie bids in the next two holes that lipped out only added to her putting woes.

Still, she stepped onto the par-5 18th mound nurturing hopes for a playoff for the last berth but after setting up a 12-foot birdie putt, she missed it again, settling for a 36-38 and a 151.

Eight players finished with 150s and tied for 61st. They were disputing the last four slots in playoffs at presstime.

Like Malixi, Arejola also needed to bounce back big after an opening 76 but a birdie-less backside 40 start all but stymied her drive for a spot in the match play with a seven-over aggregate.

But she snapped a four par-game at the front with back-to-back birdies from No. 5 then the Campbell University mainstay gained another stroke on the par-5 eighth to get into the Top 64. She, however, bogeyed the par-3 No. 9 and finished with a 75 for a similar 151.

Meantime, Nicole Abelar, safely at joint 21st with an opening one-under 72, fell off the leaderboard with a thud on an erratic backside start marred by four bogeys and a double bogey with no birdie to show for a 42.

Two more bogeys at the front dropped her out of contention, her birdie on No. 7 hardly propping up her comeback bid. She wound up with an 80 and ended up with a 152.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai commits to all-out play

Kai commits to all-out play

By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
It’s confirmed. Kai Sotto will suit up for Gilas in the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window against Lebanon...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna, Mordido win as Philippines on verge of best ever Chess Olympiad campaign

Frayna, Mordido win as Philippines on verge of best ever Chess Olympiad campaign

By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
Janelle Mae Frayna and Kylen Joy Mordido continued their stellar play as they powered the Philippines to a 3-1 bashing of...
Sports
fbtw
After Durant ultimatum, NBA Nets owner backs Nash, Marks

After Durant ultimatum, NBA Nets owner backs Nash, Marks

1 day ago
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai backed head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks after reports of a them-or-me ultimatum...
Sports
fbtw
Houston Rockets' Jalen Green returns to Manila with adidas

Houston Rockets' Jalen Green returns to Manila with adidas

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A global ambassador for the brand, Green arrived early Wednesday morning to reconnect with his Filipino roots and "experience...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles annihilate Indonesian squad in World University Basketball Series opener

Blue Eagles annihilate Indonesian squad in World University Basketball Series opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
The Philippines’ Ateneo tore Indonesia’s Universitas Pelita Harapan into pieces with a resounding 125-39 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Dominick Cruz, Chito Vera ready to wage war in UFC

Dominick Cruz, Chito Vera ready to wage war in UFC

By Rick Olivares | 14 minutes ago
When Dominick Cruz and Marlon “Chito” Vera meet inside the Octagon for UFC Fight Night on Sunday, August 14, at...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: San Juan nips Caloocan as Marikina, Manila triumph over foes

MPBL: San Juan nips Caloocan as Marikina, Manila triumph over foes

By Roy Luarca | 23 minutes ago
New-look San Juan Go for Gold bested Caloocan Victory Liner, 73-68, while Marikina thwarted reinforced Bacoor, 89-82.
Sports
fbtw
Bianca Bustamante hopes for Filipino audience in W Series Singapore race

Bianca Bustamante hopes for Filipino audience in W Series Singapore race

By Luisa Morales | 55 minutes ago
Bustamante, the first-ever Filipino to compete for the top-flight single-seater racing championship for women, relished being...
Sports
fbtw
Kai Sotto to join Gilas in next FIBA window

Kai Sotto to join Gilas in next FIBA window

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Per the SBP, Sotto expressed his "eagerness" to join the national team for the qualifiers and is set to arrive in Manila on...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka retires in Toronto opener with back pain

Osaka retires in Toronto opener with back pain

2 hours ago
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka retired from her opening match on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) at the WTA Toronto...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user