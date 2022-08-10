KingWhale Taipei coach raring to 'challenge' Valdez, Creamline in PVL Invitational

MANILA, Philippines — Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference guest team KingWhale Taipei expressed their excitement in local powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers in the semifinal round on Friday, after testing the mettle of two Philippine clubs already.

Fresh from wins over the Army Black Mamba and the PLDT High Speed Hitters earlier this week, KingWhale Taipei head coach Teng Yen-Min said she and her wards are eager to face off against the still undefeated Cool Smashers.

"Next game is Creamline, right? I'm happy to meet Alyssa [Valdez], because she played in Taiwan for one season. So, we have many good talks, and it's good for us," she said after their five-set win over PLDT on Tuesday.

"For four years, we didn't meet. I'm so excited. Alyssa, I know how she plays," she continued.

Against PLDT, the Taiwanese team were stretched to their limit in the five-set thriller.

Knowing that Creamline, whom they play on Friday, is of the same calibre, the tactician said that she is bracing for a good game.

"I know Creamline is a strong team in the Philippines, so we are challenged. We'll try because we have young players," she said.

Currently, KingWhale Taipei are undefeated at 2-0 while Creamline is 3-0 in the semifinals.

Creamline faces KingWhale in their final game while the latter faces the Cignal HD Spikers (1-2) in another game on Saturday, August 13.

The top two teams with the best record after the semifinal round-robin face off in a winner-take-all final match for the championship.