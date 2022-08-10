^

Sports

KingWhale Taipei coach raring to 'challenge' Valdez, Creamline in PVL Invitational

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 10, 2022 | 10:55am
KingWhale Taipei coach raring to 'challenge' Valdez, Creamline in PVL Invitational
KingWhale Taipei head coach Teng Yen-Min
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference guest team KingWhale Taipei expressed their excitement in local powerhouse Creamline Cool Smashers in the semifinal round on Friday, after testing the mettle of two Philippine clubs already.

Fresh from wins over the Army Black Mamba and the PLDT High Speed Hitters earlier this week, KingWhale Taipei head coach Teng Yen-Min said she and her wards are eager to face off against the still undefeated Cool Smashers.

"Next game is Creamline, right? I'm happy to meet Alyssa [Valdez], because she played in Taiwan for one season. So, we have many good talks, and it's good for us," she said after their five-set win over PLDT on Tuesday.

"For four years, we didn't meet. I'm so excited. Alyssa, I know how she plays," she continued.

Against PLDT, the Taiwanese team were stretched to their limit in the five-set thriller.

Knowing that Creamline, whom they play on Friday, is of the same calibre, the tactician said that she is bracing for a good game.

"I know Creamline is a strong team in the Philippines, so we are challenged. We'll try because we have young players," she said.

Currently, KingWhale Taipei are undefeated at 2-0 while Creamline is 3-0 in the semifinals.

Creamline faces KingWhale in their final game while the latter faces the Cignal HD Spikers (1-2) in another game on Saturday, August 13.

The top two teams with the best record after the semifinal round-robin face off in a winner-take-all final match for the championship.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai commits to all-out play

Kai commits to all-out play

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
It’s confirmed. Kai Sotto will suit up for Gilas in the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window against Lebanon...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna, Mordido win as Philippines on verge of best ever Chess Olympiad campaign

Frayna, Mordido win as Philippines on verge of best ever Chess Olympiad campaign

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Janelle Mae Frayna and Kylen Joy Mordido continued their stellar play as they powered the Philippines to a 3-1 bashing of...
Sports
fbtw
After Durant ultimatum, NBA Nets owner backs Nash, Marks

After Durant ultimatum, NBA Nets owner backs Nash, Marks

1 day ago
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai backed head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks after reports of a them-or-me ultimatum...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles annihilate Indonesian squad in World University Basketball Series opener

Blue Eagles annihilate Indonesian squad in World University Basketball Series opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
The Philippines’ Ateneo tore Indonesia’s Universitas Pelita Harapan into pieces with a resounding 125-39 victory...
Sports
fbtw
Disappointment in Hungary

Disappointment in Hungary

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
World Championships bronze medalist EJ Obiena missed a podium finish following a disappointing performance in the Hungarian...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Malixi, Arejola miss US Women's Amateur golf tourney cut by 1

Malixi, Arejola miss US Women's Amateur golf tourney cut by 1

By Jan Veran | 1 minute ago
Rianne Malixi and Tomi Arejola mounted late rallies on separate nines but came up short on late miscues as they missed the...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka retires in Toronto opener with back pain

Osaka retires in Toronto opener with back pain

37 minutes ago
Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka retired from her opening match on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) at the WTA Toronto...
Sports
fbtw
Houston Rockets' Jalen Green returns to Manila with adidas

Houston Rockets' Jalen Green returns to Manila with adidas

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
A global ambassador for the brand, Green arrived early Wednesday morning to reconnect with his Filipino roots and "experience...
Sports
fbtw
Kouame naturalization won't go to waste even with Clarkson, says SBP

Kouame naturalization won't go to waste even with Clarkson, says SBP

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
er SBP spokesperson Sonny Barrios, Clarkson will not be around all the time for Gilas in every competition. Owing to his schedule...
Sports
fbtw
Aldin Ayo: 'No formal commitment yet to coach Converge'

Aldin Ayo: 'No formal commitment yet to coach Converge'

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Ayo, who recently resigned from his post as head trainer of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, said that he was "surprised" by the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with 
no session for state
no session for code
no session for id_token
no session for user