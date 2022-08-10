Aldin Ayo: 'No formal commitment yet to coach Converge'

MANILA, Philippines — Coach Aldin Ayo backpedaled on reports that he will be taking over the head coaching role with PBA team Converge FiberXers.

Ayo, who recently resigned from his post as head trainer of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3, said that he was "surprised" by the reports that pegged him to replace Jeff Cariaso.

Related Stories Aldin Ayo parts ways with Chooks to take care of ailing mother

"I'm surprised. Things are happening so fast. I have not made any formal commitment to Converge," Ayo wrote on social media.

"This might just be like the rumored college schools coaching that did not materialize," he added.

It can be recalled that Ayo stepped down from his post in Chooks to focus on his ailing mother. The former UST tactician mentioned this in his post.

"I am preoccupied at the moment with the chemotherapy of my mother," he said.

Though the former UST head coach, who was marred with controversy back in 2020 over an alleged training bubble in Sorsogon, said that the idea of coaching the FiberXers was one that he was "flattered" to consider.

"But I am flattered that I'm being considered as the head coach of the Converge FiberXers," said Ayo.

"This would be a big challenge and opportunity for any basketball coach, but I would like to seriously talk to my mother about it before deciding," he added.

The FiberXers reached the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals in their first conference in the PBA as a franchise after buying out the now de-funct Alaska Aces earlier this year.

Despite Ayo's statement, it seems like Cariaso has already accepted his fate after the team "relieved" him of his head coaching post after one conference.

"It is utmost respect that I accept the decision of the Converge management to relieve me as the head coach of the Fiberxers," said Cariaso.

He also bared that owner Dennis Uy personally shared the news with him.

Cariaso said that while there is no "ill feeling" about the decision, he lamented the missed opportunity of leading the team to greater heights.

"It is always the goal of any leader to bring his men to success. And I wish I had more time to get them there. My only hope is that I somehow put them on the right path," Cariaso said.