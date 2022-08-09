Pirates stun Knights in Filoil cagefest

Games Thursday

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

9 a.m. – Adamson vs EAC

11 a.m. – La Salle vs JRU

1 p.m. – Perpetual vs UE

3 p.m. – CSB vs NU

5 p.m. – Letran vs UST

MANILA, Philippines – Lyceum of the Philippines University barged back to the win column in style, pulling the rug from under NCAA champion Letran in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Fresh from a tough 88-65 loss against unbeaten La Salle in battle of Group B leaders over the weekend, the Pirates rebounded with a bang and dealt the Knights their first loss to improve to 4-1.

John Ronald Barba unloaded 22 markers and seven rebounds as Lyceum solidified hold of second spot in Group B behind the Green Archers (3-0). Letran slipped to 2-1.

Earlier, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta pulled off a stunner on its own with a thrilling 80-77 win over NCAA runner-up Mapua.

Kim Aurin delivered 18 markers as the Altas climbed to 2-3 in Group A. The Cardinals remained winless in five matches.

In the other game between NCAA squads, College of St. Benilde ran away with a 100-70 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College for its third straight win at 4-2 in Group A. The Generals slid to 2-3.