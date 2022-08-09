^

Sports

Pirates stun Knights in Filoil cagefest

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
August 9, 2022 | 5:10pm
Pirates stun Knights in Filoil cagefest

Games Thursday
(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

9 a.m. – Adamson vs EAC
11 a.m. – La Salle vs JRU
1 p.m. – Perpetual vs UE
3 p.m. – CSB vs NU
5 p.m. – Letran vs UST

MANILA, Philippines – Lyceum of the Philippines University barged back to the win column in style, pulling the rug from under NCAA champion Letran in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Tuesday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Fresh from a tough 88-65 loss against unbeaten La Salle in battle of Group B leaders over the weekend, the Pirates rebounded with a bang and dealt the Knights their first loss to improve to 4-1.

John Ronald Barba unloaded 22 markers and seven rebounds as Lyceum solidified hold of second spot in Group B behind the Green Archers (3-0). Letran slipped to 2-1.

Earlier, University of Perpetual Help System Dalta pulled off a stunner on its own with a thrilling 80-77 win over NCAA runner-up Mapua.

Kim Aurin delivered 18 markers as the Altas climbed to 2-3 in Group A. The Cardinals remained winless in five matches.

In the other game between NCAA squads, College of St. Benilde ran away with a 100-70 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College for its third straight win at 4-2 in Group A. The Generals slid to 2-3.

BASKETBALL

FILOIL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After Durant ultimatum, NBA Nets owner backs Nash, Marks

After Durant ultimatum, NBA Nets owner backs Nash, Marks

9 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai backed head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks after reports of a them-or-me ultimatum...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna, Mordido win as Philippines on verge of best ever Chess Olympiad campaign

Frayna, Mordido win as Philippines on verge of best ever Chess Olympiad campaign

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Janelle Mae Frayna and Kylen Joy Mordido continued their stellar play as they powered the Philippines to a 3-1 bashing of...
Sports
fbtw
Mike Tyson slams 'slave master' Hulu series for 'stealing' life story

Mike Tyson slams 'slave master' Hulu series for 'stealing' life story

9 hours ago
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has accused an unauthorized television drama of stealing his life story, comparing...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP 3rd Conference to open with Over the Board Chess in Pasig

PCAP 3rd Conference to open with Over the Board Chess in Pasig

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
After nearly two years of online chess, the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines will kick off its opening day...
Sports
fbtw
A star is born as Tom Kim secures maiden PGA Tour title at Wyndham Championship

A star is born as Tom Kim secures maiden PGA Tour title at Wyndham Championship

8 hours ago
Korea’s Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour and cemented his rising star stature in...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Blue Eagles annihilate Indonesian squad in World University Basketball Series opener

Blue Eagles annihilate Indonesian squad in World University Basketball Series opener

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 minutes ago
The Philippines’ Ateneo tore Indonesia’s Universitas Pelita Harapan into pieces with a resounding 125-39 victory...
Sports
fbtw
MILO energizes kids' summer with Barangay Liga

MILO energizes kids' summer with Barangay Liga

1 hour ago
MILO Philippines energized the summer season of kids from all over the country with its innovative grassroots sports program...
Sports
fbtw
Hidily Diaz to strut wares at National Open Championships

Hidily Diaz to strut wares at National Open Championships

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo will see action to the Smart-Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas National...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines wants to participate in all esports events in 2022 Asian Games

Philippines wants to participate in all esports events in 2022 Asian Games

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino urged the Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO) to...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Nueva Ecija posts 13th straight victory; GenSan, Rizal win

MPBL: Nueva Ecija posts 13th straight victory; GenSan, Rizal win

4 hours ago
Pacesetter Nueva Ecija met stiff resistance from Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines before pulling off its 13th straight win...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with