MILO energizes kids' summer with Barangay Liga

MANILA, Philippines – MILO Philippines energized the summer season of kids from all over the country with its innovative grassroots sports program — MILO Barangay Liga.

Filipinos’ love for basketball was evident during the summer league, with hundreds of kids from various barangays in the country showcasing their skills on the court, accompanied with enthusiasm of the crowd.

Players and enthusiasts alike filled the barangay courts with excitement as the country’s favorite sport slowly reopens on-ground from the pandemic.

“It is with excitement that we welcome again our Champion kids from couch to court, and see them playing on team setting. At the MILO Barangay Liga, we see teamwork, discipline and respect in action. Aligned with the brand’s purpose of nourishing kids’ journey to success with nutritious energy and inspiration to grow with sports, the MILO barangay Liga served as a platform for kids to develop their skills, build confidence, and become a role model to their peers. More than that, we see a lot of potential talents that we can hone and build as champions in and outside the court,” said Carlo Sampan, MILO Sports Executive.

Moms also played a vital part to the Champion journey of their kids, even as they compete in the MILO Barangay Liga.

“Yung mga ganitong activities (MBL) ay malaking tulong para sa physical and social kids ng mga bata, kaya full support ako sa kanya,” said Jean Calude Bunagan from Brgy. Tablon, Cagayan de Oro, mother of MBL participant Jean Jeariel Bunagan.

“Aside from giving him words of wisdom and encouragement, I make sure na kumpleto ang kanyang nutrisyon para sa energy na kailangan niya sa sports at sa everyday activities niya,” added Bunagan.

MILO Barangay Liga is well-supported by local government units, as it is aligned with their development programs for the youth.

“Sports is the best way to get them off the unnecessary or negative influences in the community. It also sends a positive message to everybody, that the government and private sector can work together for the development of the kids. Initiatives like the MILO® Barangay Liga are for our next generation. This is part of our shared legacy with MILO®, and it adds to the positive perception of the community in engaging into sports. When kids step into the court, kids just play and be active!,” said Michael Denton P. Aportadera, Officer in Charge, Sports Development Division in Davao City.

Faced with a new reality and challenges, MILO Philippines and DepEd has proven to parents across the country that there are opportunities to adapt and continue their child’s Champion journey at home. As schools and sports venues start to open up again, MILO Philippines is excited to welcome back kids to continue to their Champion journeys in the upcoming MILO Summer Sports Clinics.

For more details on how to join, please visit the official MILO Philippines website.