Philippines wants to participate in all esports events in 2022 Asian Games

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 9, 2022 | 3:11pm
MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino urged the Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO) to field entries in all eight esports in the 2022 Asian Games instead of the initial plan of participating in only four events.

“For the part of POC, we will make sure na mayroong entry ang sports on those eight games or disciplines. The deadline for entry is March next year, so definitely we will field all the eight games,” said Tolentino during the press conference of the Road to Asian Games (RDAG) 2022 Program of the Asian Electronic Esports Federation (AESF) and the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). 

Originally planned for September 2022, the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China was pushed back due to rising COVID-19 cases last May. The Games will now be held next year, with esports making its debut as a medal event, having been a demonstration event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The upcoming games will feature eight game titles: Arena of Valor (Asian Games Version), DOTA 2, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, EA Sports FIFA Branded Soccer, Hearthstone, League of Legends, PUBG Mobile (Asian Games Version) and Street Fighter V. 

PeSO executive director Marlon “Lon” Marcelo acknowledged the recommendation by the POC, and the national esports body is set to hold a meeting to make sure that there is a sufficient resource management program and that training facilities are up to standard.

RDAG 2022 Program

The RDAG 2022 Program is an official esports project that hopes to organize more esports events and will explore opportunities throughout Aichi-Nagoya 2026, Doha 2030 and other sporting events moving forward.

The AESF roadmap includes the RDAG Regional 2022 Tournament, which will run this October until March 2023 to promote esports in Asia and gain support from the region's esports communities.

AESF Chief Operating Officer Steve Kim discussed the four different Olympic Values and Movements during the program launch. AESF hopes to develop a healthier esports ecosystem and maximize opportunities within the industry via these four values: grassroot development, education programs, career opportunities and pathways, and athlete's rights and protection.

Marcelo sees the program as a “major driver” for young esports enthusiasts in the country. 

“We know as of the moment that esports is becoming the sport of the youth, so I’m very happy that AESF and President Bambol are here. It means a lot,” said Marcelo.

