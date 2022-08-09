^

Sports

Obiena misses podium in Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 9, 2022 | 2:42pm
Obiena misses podium in Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix
The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena gestures in the men's pole vault final during the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon on July 24, 2022.
Ben Stansall / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – World Championship bronze medalist EJ Obiena missed a podium finish following a disappointing performance in the Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix in Szekesfehervar Monday night.

The 26-year-old Asian record-holder managed just a measly 5.45 meters, which was good only for fourth place in the event topped by Olympic and world champion and world record-holder Armand Duplantis of Sweden with a new meet mark of 5.80m.

Grizzled French veteran Renaud Lavillenie snared the silver with a 5.70m while another France’s bet Thibaut Collect the bronze with a 5.60m.

The forgettable effort was in stark contrast to his record-setting 5.94m in the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon last month that also clinched the country’s breakthrough podium finish in the meet.

The World No. 3 also copped a bronze in the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial in Chorzow, Poland a few days ago with a clearance of 5.73m.

Obiena though is expected to bounce back from this disappointment the same way he did in the past.

The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist is determined to breach the six-meter plateau as well as snaring an Olympic medal in the 2024 Paris Games and become the first Filipino to claim a medal in the sport in the quadrennial event since Miguel White captured a 400m hurdles bronze in the 1936 Berlin Games.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After Durant ultimatum, NBA Nets owner backs Nash, Marks

After Durant ultimatum, NBA Nets owner backs Nash, Marks

6 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai backed head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks after reports of a them-or-me ultimatum...
Sports
fbtw

Black: It’s not over yet

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Meralco coach Norman Black’s faith in the Bolts remains strong as they plot to climb out of their 2-1 deficit and get the job done against San Miguel Beer in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series.
Sports
fbtw
Mike Tyson slams 'slave master' Hulu series for 'stealing' life story

Mike Tyson slams 'slave master' Hulu series for 'stealing' life story

6 hours ago
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has accused an unauthorized television drama of stealing his life story, comparing...
Sports
fbtw
A star is born as Tom Kim secures maiden PGA Tour title at Wyndham Championship

A star is born as Tom Kim secures maiden PGA Tour title at Wyndham Championship

5 hours ago
Korea’s Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour and cemented his rising star stature in...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine women's team comes up short vs Hungary in Chess Olympiad

Philippine women's team comes up short vs Hungary in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippine women’s team came close to stunning heavily favored Hungary and barging into the top 10 but blew its...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Hidily Diaz to strut wares at National Open Championships

Hidily Diaz to strut wares at National Open Championships

By Joey Villar | 42 minutes ago
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo will see action to the Smart-Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas National...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines wants to participate in all esports events in 2022 Asian Games

Philippines wants to participate in all esports events in 2022 Asian Games

By Michelle Lojo | 49 minutes ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino urged the Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO) to...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna, Mordido win as Philippines on verge of best ever Chess Olympiad campaign

Frayna, Mordido win as Philippines on verge of best ever Chess Olympiad campaign

By Joey Villar | 57 minutes ago
Janelle Mae Frayna and Kylen Joy Mordido continued their stellar play as they powered the Philippines to a 3-1 bashing of...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Nueva Ecija posts 13th straight victory; GenSan, Rizal win

MPBL: Nueva Ecija posts 13th straight victory; GenSan, Rizal win

1 hour ago
Pacesetter Nueva Ecija met stiff resistance from Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines before pulling off its 13th straight win...
Sports
fbtw
US Women's Amateur golf: Abelar fights back to save 72, but Arejola, Malixi waver

US Women's Amateur golf: Abelar fights back to save 72, but Arejola, Malixi waver

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Nicole Abelar put up a big backside charge to salvage a one-under 72 and get into the early mix of things. But Tomi Arejola...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with