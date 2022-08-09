^

Sports

'Ultimate closer' Castro of TNT named PBA Player of the Week

Philstar.com
August 9, 2022 | 2:32pm
'Ultimate closer' Castro of TNT named PBA Player of the Week
The daring act by “The Blur” was reason enough for him to be adjudged as Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week midway through the Final Four.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Jayson Castro has always been the ultimate closer in his decorated career, be it for TNT Tropang Giga in the PBA or Gilas Pilipinas in international play.

And the 36-year-old guard just reminded everyone about it in the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup semifinals between the top seeded Tropang Giga and the Magnolia Hotshots.

With TNT on the brink of a Game Three loss and a critical 1-2 series deficit, Castro took matters into his own hands and sank a booming, game-winning triple in the waning seconds to pull off a 93-92 thriller before a huge Sunday crowd at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Castro’s heroic came off a blitz as the Tropang Giga no longer has a timeout and had to dribble his way from a full-court inbound after Mark Barroca’s own clutch basket gave the Hotshots a two-point lead.

The daring act by “The Blur” was reason enough for him to be adjudged as Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week midway through the Final Four.

In the first three games of the semis, Castro averaged 15.0 points behind a 47-percent three-point clip (7/15), laced by 5.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds for an all-around campaign.

That’s on top of his unparalleled leadership role for the reigning Philippine Cup champion, which seized a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

“For me, either shoot or miss ‘yun, good shot pa rin para sa akin. ‘Yun ‘yung binigay ng defense. As a veteran, kailangan ko itira ‘yun. At the same time, kailangan na kailangan naming manalo ng Game Three,” said Castro.

The veteran playmaker finished with 16 points, two rebounds, and six assists in the Game Three win. 

He had 12 markers, five rebounds and five assists in TNT’s 108-96 Game 1 win, before putting up 17 points, eight boards, and five dimes in their close 92-88 Game 2 defeat.

Castro, a seven-time champion and two-time Finals MVP, bested his teammates Mikey Williams as well as San Miguel’s CJ Perez and June Mar Fajardo for the weekly honor being handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.

JAYSON CASTRO

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

TNT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After Durant ultimatum, NBA Nets owner backs Nash, Marks

After Durant ultimatum, NBA Nets owner backs Nash, Marks

6 hours ago
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai backed head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks after reports of a them-or-me ultimatum...
Sports
fbtw

Black: It’s not over yet

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Meralco coach Norman Black’s faith in the Bolts remains strong as they plot to climb out of their 2-1 deficit and get the job done against San Miguel Beer in the PBA Philippine Cup semifinal series.
Sports
fbtw
Mike Tyson slams 'slave master' Hulu series for 'stealing' life story

Mike Tyson slams 'slave master' Hulu series for 'stealing' life story

6 hours ago
Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has accused an unauthorized television drama of stealing his life story, comparing...
Sports
fbtw
A star is born as Tom Kim secures maiden PGA Tour title at Wyndham Championship

A star is born as Tom Kim secures maiden PGA Tour title at Wyndham Championship

5 hours ago
Korea’s Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour and cemented his rising star stature in...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine women's team comes up short vs Hungary in Chess Olympiad

Philippine women's team comes up short vs Hungary in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippine women’s team came close to stunning heavily favored Hungary and barging into the top 10 but blew its...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Hidily Diaz to strut wares at National Open Championships

Hidily Diaz to strut wares at National Open Championships

By Joey Villar | 42 minutes ago
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo will see action to the Smart-Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas National...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines wants to participate in all esports events in 2022 Asian Games

Philippines wants to participate in all esports events in 2022 Asian Games

By Michelle Lojo | 49 minutes ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino urged the Philippine Esports Organization (PeSO) to...
Sports
fbtw
Frayna, Mordido win as Philippines on verge of best ever Chess Olympiad campaign

Frayna, Mordido win as Philippines on verge of best ever Chess Olympiad campaign

By Joey Villar | 57 minutes ago
Janelle Mae Frayna and Kylen Joy Mordido continued their stellar play as they powered the Philippines to a 3-1 bashing of...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Nueva Ecija posts 13th straight victory; GenSan, Rizal win

MPBL: Nueva Ecija posts 13th straight victory; GenSan, Rizal win

1 hour ago
Pacesetter Nueva Ecija met stiff resistance from Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines before pulling off its 13th straight win...
Sports
fbtw
US Women's Amateur golf: Abelar fights back to save 72, but Arejola, Malixi waver

US Women's Amateur golf: Abelar fights back to save 72, but Arejola, Malixi waver

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Nicole Abelar put up a big backside charge to salvage a one-under 72 and get into the early mix of things. But Tomi Arejola...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with