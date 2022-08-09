Pinoy pro wrestling champ Jake de Leon to open clinic

MANILA, Philippines – As the world continues to open up from the closures and stoppages brought about by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, so will Filipino professional wrestling.

And multi-champion Jake de Leon (real name Mark Javellana), one of the pioneers of the current Philippine Wrestling scene who is also known as “Mr. Philippine Wrestling”, will be holding his first pro wrestling clinic that could get the party started.

Jake De Leon’s Pro Wrestling 101 trial class will take place on Saturday, September 3, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Origins Athletics Martial Arts & Fitness Studio located in Little Baguio, San Juan City. The training fee will be Php750 and the class will be limited to 16 SLOTS ONLY and available to people aged 18 and above so please make sure to sign up here to reserve a slot: https://bit.ly/escueladeleon

JDL has been in the Philippine wrestling industry for over eight years and has also wrestled in countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand.

The international exposure and going up against the region’s top talent allowed him to hone his craft.

JDL also took part in a WWE Tryout in China back in 2019 where he learned under notable WWE coaches such as Matt Bloom, Robbie Brookside and Serena Deeb alongside NXT Superstars such as Raquel Gonzalez, Kona Reeves, Boa and Xia Li.

He has also trained under renowned pro wrestlers and coaches such as WWE veteran TJ Perkins, Chilly Willy, Ho Ho Lun and Emi Sakura to name a few.

With the experience he’s gained in his pro wrestling career as well as his time spent being the head trainer of Philippine Wrestling Revolution, JDL is now looking to continue sharing his knowledge and love for professional wrestling to other individuals that also want to learn more about this form of sports entertainment whether it’s to break into the industry or to simply develop a new skill or gain a new fitness activity.

For questions or inquiries, you can email Jake De Leon at [email protected]