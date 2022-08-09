^

Cabaero, Catantan, Gervacio, Davies lead winners in ONE Canlas Fencing meet

Philstar.com
August 9, 2022 | 11:37am
Cabaero, Catantan, Gervacio, Davies lead winners in ONE Canlas Fencing meet
Jodie Tan of St. Jude Catholic School/Canlas Fencing, second from left, clinches the gold medal in the 12-under women’s individual foil category in the 4th ONE Canlas Fencing Competition last Saturday at SM City Sta. Mesa in Manila. Also in photo are silver medalist Nicol Canlas of University of the East-CF, and bronze medal winners Willa Liana Galvez and Shy Catantan, also from CF.

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine fencing team training pool members Robert Cabaero and Ysa Catantan dominated the 23-under category, while Keonn Davies and Meg Gervacio emerged as winners in the 17-under division in the 4th ONE Canlas Fencing Competition at the SM City Sta. Mesa in Manila.

The 19-year-old Cabaero, a first year college student at University of the East, defeated Louis Shoemaker in the finals, 15-7, for the gold in men’s 23-under event of individual foil. Shoemaker of UE settled for the silver, while Joseph Amores and Davies took the bronze medals.

Davies rebounded from his setback in the 23-under when he pocketed the gold in men’s 17-under by beating Shoemaker in the finals 15-12, a sweet revenge for the former after the latter beat him in the finals of the same category in a recent meet in Ormoc City.

Antonio Manuel of Paref Northfield-CF and James Lim of CF were the bronze medalists in this tournament, which marked the fourth anniversary celebration of Canlas Fencing — established August 8, 2018 by former Philippine Team mentor Rolando “Amat” Canlas Jr. and Sally Aramburo.

In the women’s 23-under, Ysa Catantan — sister of Hanoi Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold medalist Samantha — downed her younger sister Sophia in their title duel, 15-6, for the gold medal. Miyake Capina and Aubrey Fernandez earned the bronze medals.

Gervacio, on the other hand, grabbed the gold medal in the women’s 17-under with a 15-5 victory against Fernandez. Sophia Catantan and Jada Divinagracia went home with the bronze medals.

The 12-under men’s and women’s foil were dominated by Jodie Tan of St. Jude Catholic School-CF and Inigo Divinagracia of Multi-Intelligence International School-CF as they won the gold in their respective divisions.

Tan clobbered Nicol Canlas of UE-CF 10-2, while Divinagracia edged Rhenjoe Contado of Pasig Fencing Team 10-8. Willa Liana Galvez and Shy Catantan — both from CF — were the bronze medalists in the women’s category, while Kyle Dy of CF and RF’s Jethro Chan won bronze in the men’s division.

In the 10-under division, Christine Morales of CF won the gold in women’s and Lance Jayden Shoemaker of CF earned the gold in men’s, while John Nicole Garcia of CF and Anaiya Chandani were the winner’s in the 8-under.

In epee, the winners include Faber Cabrera of CF and Jaymi delos Santos of UE in men’s and women’s U-23, JR dela Cruz of Modern Pentathlon and Solana Trinidad of HSG-CF in U-17, Reyzel Geronimo of CDA and Nina Canlas of CF in U-13.

In sabre, Anthony Concepcion and Queendenise Dalmacio ruled the U-23 competition in men’s and women’s, Khiane Felipe and Adrianne Lising — both from UE — were the winners in U-17.

