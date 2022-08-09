Go, Baraquiel 5 shots off in Cali Q-School Prep Series golf tourney

MANILA, Philippines – Lois Kaye Go staggered in a flawed frontside finish and tumbled to joint 21st with a two-over 74, five strokes behind fellow amateur Alexandria Bennett and two other pros at the start of the Mizuno Cali Q-School Prep Series #1 at the Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California Monday (Tuesday, Manila time).

Sunshine Baraquiel also turned in a 74 but in stark contrast to Go’s round as the former birdied two of the last six holes of the Palmer course to check a shaky frontside stint in the 36-hole event, the first of two 36-hole Cali Q-School Prep Series of the East Coast Women's Pro Golf circuit for players aspiring to play on the LPGA Tour.

Like Go, Chanelle Avaricio found the first nine, her closing side, a lot tougher as she fell to a share of 33rd with a 75 marred by three straight bogeys from No. 5.

Bennett, meanwhile, shot five birdies against two bogeys for a 69 as she tied Mackenzie Hahn from Illinois and Korean Seong Eun Jeong for the lead with Keera Foocharoen, also an amateur from Virginia, and Kate Johnston of Canada and Thai Pearl Rojanapeansatith matching 70s.

Go looked headed for a big start after bucking a bogey on No. 14 with birdies on the next and on the 18th. She kept a one-under card despite another mishap on the first hole as she regained the stroke on the par-5 No. 3 but missed the par-3 No. 4 green and failed to get up-and-down and dropped two more strokes on Nos. 6 and 7 as the Cebuana ace dropped out of the Top 10.

Baraquiel, for her part, birdied her opening hole but went five-over in the next five holes that included a double bogey on No. 5. She, however, bounced back with birdies on Nos. 13 and 17 in a rebound she hoped to sustain in Tuesday's final round.