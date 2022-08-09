Kieferâ€™s PBA return still in doubt

Kiefer’s PBA return still in doubt

MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena’s PBA comeback won’t happen in the ongoing Season 47.

This after Ravena signed a fresh contract with the Shiga Lakes for the Japan B. League’s 2022-23 season, ending hopes of his return to the NLEX Road Warriors’ fold in the PBA’s next two conferences.

With the blessings from the PBA and his mother club NLEX, played for Shiga last year and averaged 13.16 points, 5.84 assists, 2.41 rebounds and 1.48 steals in 56 outings.

After his first season in Japan, he returned home to reunite with the Road Warriors in the ongoing Philippine Cup but failed to strike a deal with the team. Ravena proposed to play one conference but NLEX wanted him for a full year.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, however, stressed that the 28-year-old Ravena will have to abide by the league’s policy on returning players from overseas stints.