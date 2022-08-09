^

Sports

Kiefer’s PBA return still in doubt

Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
August 9, 2022 | 12:00am
Kieferâ€™s PBA return still in doubt
Kiefer Ravena.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kiefer Ravena’s PBA comeback won’t happen in the ongoing Season 47.

This after Ravena signed a fresh contract with the Shiga Lakes for the Japan B. League’s 2022-23 season, ending hopes of his return to the NLEX Road Warriors’ fold in the PBA’s next two conferences.

With the blessings from the PBA and his mother club NLEX, played for Shiga last year and averaged 13.16 points, 5.84 assists, 2.41 rebounds and 1.48 steals in 56 outings.

After his first season in Japan, he returned home to reunite with the Road Warriors in the ongoing Philippine Cup but failed to strike a deal with the team. Ravena proposed to play one conference but NLEX wanted him for a full year.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, however, stressed that the 28-year-old Ravena will have to abide by the league’s policy on returning players from overseas stints.

KIEFER RAVENA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Philippine amateur champ nails PGA breakthrough

Former Philippine amateur champ nails PGA breakthrough

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Kim Joo Hyung did the unthinkable, closing out with a brilliant nine-under 61 to cap an emphatic five-stroke triumph in the...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn Diaz to push through with 'last lift' in 2024 Paris Olympics

Hidilyn Diaz to push through with 'last lift' in 2024 Paris Olympics

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Filipina weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo has set aside her family goals for another shot at Olympic glory in the 2024...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine women's team comes up short vs Hungary in Chess Olympiad

Philippine women's team comes up short vs Hungary in Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The Philippine women’s team came close to stunning heavily favored Hungary and barging into the top 10 but blew its...
Sports
fbtw
SBP lines up naturalized candidates

SBP lines up naturalized candidates

By Joaquin Henson | 3 days ago
A pool of naturalized candidates is being assembled by SBP for international competitions where Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson...
Sports
fbtw
Moonton, Blacklist International debuts new Estes skin

Moonton, Blacklist International debuts new Estes skin

By Michelle Lojo | 13 hours ago
Moonton Games and Blacklist International have officially revealed the M3 World Championship Estes skin, the Blacklist International...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
King Whale drops Army in PVL debut

King Whale drops Army in PVL debut

By Joey Villar | 43 minutes ago
King Whale of Taipei bared its fangs early as it overcame a gritty Army Black Mamba, 26-24, 25-18, 26-24, yesterday to jumpstart...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn plans &lsquo;last lift&rsquo; in Paris

Hidilyn plans ‘last lift’ in Paris

By Joey Villar | 43 minutes ago
Filipina weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo has set aside her family goals for another shot at Olympic glory in the 2024...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay chessers miss winning lines vs Hungary

Pinay chessers miss winning lines vs Hungary

By Joey Villar | 43 minutes ago
The Philippine women’s team came close to stunning heavily favored Hungary and barging into the top 10 but blew its...
Sports
fbtw
Cabaero, Catantan triumph

Cabaero, Catantan triumph

43 minutes ago
Philippine fencing team training pool members Robert Cabaero and Ysa Catantan dominated the 23-under category while Keonn...
Sports
fbtw

President Marcos hails Philippine Para athletes

By Alexis Romero | 43 minutes ago
President Marcos yesterday congratulated the Filipino athletes who vied in the 11th ASEAN Para Games, and praised them for the dedication they displayed in Solo, Indonesia.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with