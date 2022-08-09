^

Sports

Hidilyn plans ‘last lift’ in Paris

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
August 9, 2022 | 12:00am
Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz celebrates as she wins gold in the women's 55kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 20, 2022.
Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo has set aside her family goals for another shot at Olympic glory in the 2024 Paris Games where she has announced she will make her “last lift.”

“Today (Sunday), we are officially two years to go before I step onto the platform at the 2024 Paris Olympics,” said Diaz, who recently married Guamanian trainer Julius Naranjo in Baguio City, on her social media page.

“We have set aside our honeymoon, we only have 730 days left. Even if its difficult, even though I don’t need to prove anything, I still want to do whatever I can for weightlifting and the Philippines,” she added.

Diaz’ statement came after Samahang Weightlifting Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella, one of her wedding godfathers, told her she could focus on her family and deserves to be happy.

After all, Puentevella said Diaz has nothing more to prove following her memorable feat in last year’s Tokyo Games where she delivered the country’s breakthrough Olympic gold.

The Zamboanga native and Air Force woman also won the silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

