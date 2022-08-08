^

Heno outclasses Pael to win BWO bantamweight title

Philstar.com
August 8, 2022 | 12:17pm
BWO officials and promoter Aljoe Jaro (second from left) join Edward Heno (fourth from left) after his triumph at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City over the weekend.

MANIKA, Philippines – Edward “Heneral” Heno impressively returned from a three-year hiatus after defeating compatriot Renoel Pael via unanimous decision to wrest the Boxing Worldwide Organization (BWO) bantamweight belt over the weekend at the Ynares Arena in Pasig City.

Showing his aggression throughout the fight, the 29-year-old former world title challenger from Parañaque City earned comfortable scores of 117-110, 117-110 and 115-112 to improve his win-loss-draw record to 15-1-5 (with 5 knockouts). 

“I never focused on the knockouts because my opponent is durable. I just returned from a long layoff but I’m ready for what’s next,” said Heno, who was awarded the BWO golden belt by the sanctioning body’s president Enoch Cruz and vice president Mirlo de Castro along with promoter Aljoe Jaro.

The 31-year-old Pael fell to 23-12-1 (12 KOs). 

Meanwhile, 22-year-old RV Deniega of JC Mananquil’s Sanman Promotions preserved his unbeaten record by knocking out 40-year-old former World Boxing Council (WBC) flyweight champion Sonny Boy Jaro in the fourth round of their bantamweight bout to hike his record to 7-0 (4 KOs).

Unbeaten Weljon Mindoro of Bacoor posted a TKO win in the sixth round over Jason Egera of Negros Occidental in the main supporting bout for his eighth straight knockout triumph in as many bouts.

Journeyman Jenel Lausa dropped compatriot Michael Escobia in the fifth round of non-title super featherweight bout to stay undefeated in 12 fights (7 KOs) and a draw.

