Castro nails game-winner as TNT edges Magnolia for 2-1 PBA semis lead

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 7, 2022 | 6:59pm
Jayson Castro (center)
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:04 p.m.) — Veteran Jayson Castro nailed a game-winning 3-pointer to tow the TNT Tropang Giga past the Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots, 93-92, in Game Three of their PBA Philippine Cup semifinals series at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

After a 4-0 run by the Hotshots had TNT staring at a 2-point deficit, Castro nailed the shot beyond the arc with three ticks left on the clock to pull the rug from under Magnolia.

He finished with 16 points, six assists and two rebounds in the game.

Castro was also the one who gave TNT a two-point cushion late, 90-88, with 1:35 remaining after converting an and-one opportunity.
Castro's heroics erased back-to-back buckets by Mark Barroca to put Magnolia ahead with 11 ticks left.

Barroca picked up the slack for Magnolia after both Calvin Abueva and Ian Sangalang fouled out late in the ball game.

Abueva and Sangalang were the top scorers for Magnolia with 18 and 17 markers, respectively. Barroca added 15 points.

Meanwhile, playing supporting role to Castro were Mikey Williams and Glenn Khobuntin with 15 points each.

Williams was also redeemed by the veteran's game-winning play after the former committed three turnovers in the end game.

Poy Erram was the top scorer for the defending champions with 22 points. He also had eight rebounds, an assist, three steals, and two blocks.

TNT hopes to widen their lead when Game Four tips off on Wednesday, August 10, still at the Big Dome.

