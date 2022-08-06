Suarez stays busy as world title shot still out of reach

MANILA, Philippines – Decorated Filipino former amateur star Charly Suarez plunges back into action Sunday as he will put the WBA Asia super featherweight title on the line against compatriot Mark John Yap at The Flash Grand Ballroom inside the Elorde Sports Center in Sucat, Paranaque.

Though already late to the pro game, the 33-year-old Suarez remains patient, saying he welcomes every fight as a major opportunity to sharpen his skills and prepare himself for every boxer’s ultimate goal — a world championship.

“One step at a time. As long as you're focused and disciplined, you will eventually meet your goal,” the 2016 Rio Olympian and multiple Southeast Asian Games medalist said in the pre-fight presser Saturday at the same venue.

“Bawat chance na dumarating sa akin, I grab it,” added Suarez (11-0, 7 KOs), who made his pro debut just three years ago.

Suarez has yet to crack the Top 10 of the major boxing sanctioning bodies’ super featherweight rankings, that’s why he preaches patience and remains focused on the task at hand.

And that also means trying to put on a show against Yap, a journeyman with a record of 30-16 (15 KOs), in the main event of the card staged by VSP Promotions.

It will be Suarez’s third fight of what has so far been a busy year. He stopped Tomjune Mangubat last March 12 at the same venue, then outpointed Junny Salogaol in Tagbilaran City, Bohol on June 10.

Suarez understands that opportunities to fight for a world title are hard to come by nowadays, but he is hoping to get that chance soon, especially with the fact that the Philippines has only one reigning champion — IBO flyweight titlist Dave Apolinario.

“Mahirap talaga. Yung mga opportunity kasi dyan papasok. Kumbaga ready na yung isang boxingero pero [yung chance wala pa],” he explained.

For now, Suarez can only hope that his slow journey will culminate in a crack at the biggest name in the 130-pound division — WBC and WBO champion Shakur Stevenson of the United States.

“If it comes, it will be a big blessing,” he said.

“I won’t let that chance slip. That’s the ultimate aim. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”