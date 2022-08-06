Kobe Shinwa out of PVL Invitational semis; Philippine national team in

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine women's national volleyball team will be seeing action in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference semifinals, the league announced on Saturday.

After one of the guest teams, Japan's Kobe Shinwa Women's University, was forced to pull out due to health and safety protocols, the Filipina volleybelles set to compete in the upcoming 2022 AVC Cup for Women were tapped to take their place.

The national team, whose pool is bannered in bulk by reigning UAAP champions NU Lady Bulldogs, will compete in the six-team semifinal round where they will attempt to clinch a spot in the final through a round-robin.

The four local clubs, the Creamline Cool Smashers, the PLDT High Speed Hitters, the Cignal HD Spikers, and the Army Black Mamba, and the other guest team in KingWhale Taipei, complete the lineup in PVL semis.

PVL President Ricky Palou said on the broadcast on Saturday that the national team can finish on the podium despite coming in the tiff on late notice.

Headlining the national team pool are Bella Belen, Camila Lamina, Jen Nierva, Alyssa Solomon, and Ivy Lacsina of NU.

Also on the list are Ateneo's Faith Nisperos, UST's Eya Laure, and La Salle's Thea Gagate.

Currently, the PLDT High Speed Hitters lead the pack with a 2-0 slate. Creamline is also undefeated with a 1-0 record.