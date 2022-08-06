Arevalo settles for 71 as play remains on hold in French Lick Charity Classic

MANILA, Philippines — Abby Arevalo parred the last seven holes at completion of the first round that took 33 hours to finish due to multiple weather delays Friday, her 71 putting her at joint 18th, five strokes behind Swede Linnea Strom in the French Lick Charity Classic of the Epson Tour in Indiana.

She was joined in the group by ICTSI teammate Dottie Ardina, who turned in a two-birdie, one-bogey card in one of the late flights, while Pauline del Rosario salvaged a 74 from a 41 start for joint 59th and Clariss Guce fumbled at resumption with a double bogey on No. 7 and a bogey on the ninth for a 75 and a share of 81st.

The second round play was also suspended although some have completed 36 holes, including Korean Hyo Joon Jang, who slowed down with a 71 after a 67 to seize the clubhouse lead at six-under 138.

Gabriella Then of the US had a three-under card after 17 holes for a seven-under overall aggregate although Strom still had to launch her drive in the second round after an opening 66.

Arevalo and a slew of others, including del Rosario and Guce, also remained stranded at presstime.

But Ardina hobbled in a frontside finish in the second round, hobbling with three straight bogeys from No. 4 before play was stopped.