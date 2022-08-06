Aldin Ayo parts ways with Chooks to take care of ailing mother

Aldin Ayo (center) is set to step down from his post as the head trainer of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3

MANILA, Philippines — Aldin Ayo has stepped down from his post as the head trainer of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3.

The tactician left his position to take care of his mother who was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

Ayo called the move a "difficult decision" but wanted to prioritize his mother as an only child.

"It was a tough decision to leave Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas but I need to be on my mom's side in the battle that she is facing," said Ayo about his 69-year-old mom.

Ayo was tenured as the team's coach since November 2020.

Under the 44-year-old's watch, Chooks was able to win the country's first title in the FIBA 3x3 pro circuit since 2014 when they ruled the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 Super Quest last April.

Ayo expressed his thanks to Chooks after his stint.

"I’m very grateful to Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc. and Boss Ronald Mascariñas for giving me the opportunity to train and coach the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 National Team and to represent the country through the sport we love most. I’m forever grateful." he said.

Chico Lanete set to head the team

Chooks President Mascariñas also praised Ayo for his handling of the team.

"We are thankful for the service of Coach Aldin Ayo not just to our teams but also to our organization. He brought a lot of changes to the way our team was run," said Mascarñas.

Chico Lanete is set to head the team on an interim basis after Ayo's resignation.

Before his stint with Chooks-to-Go, Ayo was the head coach of the UST Growling Tigers in the UAAP where he led them to the UAAP Finals in UAAP Season 82.

Ayo then was embattled with the Sorsogon training bubble issue in UST during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has since been slapped with an indefinite ban from the league.