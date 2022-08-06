^

Sports

Iloilo, Pasig clash in Wesley So Cup Grand Finals

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 6, 2022 | 10:00am
Iloilo, Pasig clash in Wesley So Cup Grand Finals
Chess stock photo
via istock

MANILA, Philippines — Legacy or destiny?

That is the story Saturday night when the Iloilo Kisela Knights take on the Pasig King Pirates in the grand finals of the Wesley So Cup — the second of three annual conferences by the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

Iloilo is bidding to become the first repeat champion in PCAP while Pasig, long denied its place at the table of champions, looks to annex their first title.

The Kisela Knights have looked imperious in the lead-up to the play-offs. Pasig on the other hand have chugged along and dueled Caloocan for the best record of the north all conference long.

Both had their brushes with mortality in the play-offs, but when push came to shove, they booted out their closest pursuers. And now, it’s time for one team to fulfill their destiny.

It would be easy to declare Iloilo as the prohibitive favorites. After all, they brought back their crew from their title-winning squad last year with GM Hovhanes Gabuzyan and GM Joey Antonio, Karl Viktor Ochoa, Cherry Ann Meija, NM Fritz Porras, and NM John Michael Silvederio while adding NM Rolly Parondo Jr.

Pasig has done quite well for themselves with a next-man-up mentality with IM Ildefonso Datu capably filling on the top board in spite of missing GM Mark Paragua (who is competing in the 44th Chess Olympiad). 

GM Mungkal Gombosuren — a returning import — also picked up the baton from GM Kevon Goh who is also in the Chess Olympiad.

WIM Sherily Cua, IM Cris Ramayrat Jr., Kevin Arquero, Jerome Villanueva, IM Eric and Marc Labog have been the steadiest crew in PCAP.

However, if their match-ups since the start of PCAP are any indication, they are pretty much even.

Here is how they fared in all five match-ups during inter-division play dating back to the first year of PCAP.

Season 1

11.5-9.5 All Filipino in favor of Iloilo
11. 15.5-5.5 Wesley So Cup in favor of Iloilo
13-8 Open Conference in favor of Pasig

Season 2

14-7 All-Filipino in favor of Pasig
11.5-9.5 in favor of Iloilo

And now, they will figure in the grand finals. If their previous match ups are anything to base off from, chess fans will be treated to some intense board play tonight.

The Grand Finals of PCAP’s Wesley So Cup can be streamed via the league’s Facebook page as well as the respective pages of Iloilo and Pasig.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai eyed by Asian NBA investors

Kai eyed by Asian NBA investors

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
A syndicate of Asian investors is bidding to purchase an undisclosed NBA franchise and former Charlotte Hornets international...
Sports
fbtw

Pinoy GMs duel with Poland aces

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The Philippines will field an all-Grandmaster lineup as it seeks a reversal against a loaded fifth seed Poland in the seventh round of the 44th World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India.
Sports
fbtw
Arevalo rebounds in weather-suspended French Classic

Arevalo rebounds in weather-suspended French Classic

By Jan Veran | 23 hours ago
Abby Arevalo checked an early backside skid with a cluster of birdies and posted a one-under card after 11 holes as play was...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Grandmasters eye Chess Olympiad 'miracle' vs Poland

Philippine Grandmasters eye Chess Olympiad 'miracle' vs Poland

By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Philippines will parade an all-Grandmaster line up as it hopes and prays for a miracle against a loaded, fifth seed Poland...
Sports
fbtw

Crucial tiff pits PLDT, Creamline

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
PLDT Home Fibr and Creamline battle for the solo lead even as Cignal and Army Black Mamba fight for survival in the Premier Volleyball League Invitational at the Ynares Center in Antipolo today.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Malixi falls short of Girls Junior PGA Championship on last-hole mishap

Malixi falls short of Girls Junior PGA Championship on last-hole mishap

By Jan Veran | 30 minutes ago
Malixi took control halfway through the final round but wavered at the back, recovered to tie on No. 16 but yielded the crown...
Sports
fbtw
Griner sentencing in Russia 'tough to see' coach says

Griner sentencing in Russia 'tough to see' coach says

58 minutes ago
She said it made it hard to concentrate on Thursday night's WNBA game against the Connecticut Sun, in which the Mercury will...
Sports
fbtw
Aldin Ayo parts ways with Chooks to take care of ailing mother

Aldin Ayo parts ways with Chooks to take care of ailing mother

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The tactician left his position to take care of his mother who was diagnosed with stage four cancer.
Sports
fbtw
Obiena set to be reinstated to national team

Obiena set to be reinstated to national team

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After his previous brouhaha with Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA), the NSA, along with the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Bolts, Hotshots strike back

Bolts, Hotshots strike back

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
Meralco gave coach Norman Black a feel-good welcome-back gift in the form of a series-tying 99-88 romp over San Miguel Beer...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with