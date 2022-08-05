Ramos-Duque rallies to share Sambalilo Pro-Am lead with 61

MANILA, Philippines – Sean Ramos and top lady amateur Laurea Duque charged home with a fiery 30 at dusk, matching Arnold Villacencio and Terrence Macatangay’s 61 as they forged ahead of the pack in the first day of the Sambalilo Golf Pro-Am tournament at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club in Cavinti, Laguna Friday.

Villacencio and Macatangay anchored their 11-under card under the scramble format on an eagle-spiked frontside 30 then wrapped their round in one of the late flights with a 31 highlighted by three closing birdies.

But Ramos, a former national player, and Duque, coming off a winning run in the Northern California junior golf tour, also capped their backside stint with a flourish, birdying the first three holes then holing out with back-to-back feats to go with their other birdie on No. 15 to grab a share of the lead on a 31-30.

Rupert Zaragosa and sister Precious and Paul Echavez and Meynard Ko took charge with identical 62s after the morning wave but slipped to joint third at completion of play in the two-day P500,000 tournament put up by the Municipality of Cavinti in conjunction with the province’s Sambalilo Festival celebrations.

Dante Becierra and partner Hiromi Nakamura missed sharing third place with a rare bogey on No. 17 while Ricar Candinato and Zeus Sara bucked a mishap on No. 1 with 10 birdies as they matched 63s for joint fifth to make it a crowded leaderboard.

Play shifts to four-ball (best ball) Saturday with the winning pro to pocket P100,000 and fabulous prizes for his amateur partner. The rest of the top 10 teams will also receive cash prizes.

The Zaragosas earlier scorched the frontside of the well-kept layout with two eagles, including a pitch-in on the par-4 No. 2, and three birdies then gained three more strokes in the last six holes for a 29-33, which Echavez and Ko matched with their own version of a 30-32 card, also spiked by an eagle-3 on the par-5 No. 4.

Zanieboy Gialon-Romeo Lopez and June Bernis-Carlo Quimson turned in identical 64s later matched by the pairs of Junelson Alferez-Ji Sung Cheon and Leonardo Sanchez-Lu Hongzheng.

Gialon, winner of the first pro tournament hosted by Caliraya Springs last April, and Lopez also eagled No. 4 and went on to gun down six birdies but flubbed a couple of chances, while Bernis and Quimson birdied the first three holes then went on another three-birdie binge from No. 5.

But they slowed down with five straight pars at the back before picking up two strokes in the last four to put themselves back in contention for top honors, along with the tandems of Johnel Bulawait-Don Petil, Rufino Bayron-Bobby Iñigo, Michael Bibat-Edwin de Ocampo, and Ivan Monsalve-Paqo Barro, which all produced 65s.

Tony Lascuña and Kevin Su combined for a 66 for a share of 15th with Mhark Fernando-Jade Liong, Orlan Sumcad-Lindsey Salilig and James Ryan Lam-Jet Mathay.

Posting 67 cards are Albin Engino-Vice Mayor Milbert Oliveros, Benjie Magada-Roy Nodalo, Anthony Fernando-Nolan Enriquez, Jay Bayron-Russel Salazar, Rico Depilo-Mike Bolano, Neffrey Enemento-Mario Pagunsan, A. Remata-D. Serdeña, Ronald Pactolerin-Joaquin Gomez, and Romeo San Jose-Recrec Mise.