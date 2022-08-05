^

Pagunsan slips to joint 10th with one-over 72 in Japan PGA Championship

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 6:23pm
MANILA, Philippines – Juvic Pagunsan survived a wild round of 72 but slipped from joint second to a share of 10th halfway through the Japan PGA Championship now jointly led by Daisuke Yasumoto and Daijiro Izumida at the Grand Fields Country Club in Shizuoka Friday.

The veteran Filipino campaigner battled back from a two-over card with back-to-back birdies from No. 5 on his way home at the par-71 layout in Mishima but bogeyed the par-3 seventh and finished with a 37-35.

It was in stark contrast to his solid 66 Thursday that moved him just a stroke of first day leader Taiki Yoshida and sparked hopes for a strong showing for the former Asian Tour No. 1 following a string of forgettable performances on the Japan PGA Tour.

But his 138 total dropped him three strokes behind Yasumoto and Izumida, who pooled identical 135s after 66 and 69, respectively, with the former banking on a fiery frontside 29 he laced with an eagle and birdies in the first three holes.

He also birdied Nos. 6, 8 and 9 to make up for a shaky backside start of two bogeys in the first three holes.

Izumida, on the other hand, fired five birdies to make up for a double bogey on No. 11 and a dropped shot ono the third as the duo wrested a one-stroke lead over Yoshida, who settled for a 71 after a 65.

Pagunsan, who ended a decade-long search for a first Japan tour victory at Mizuno Open last year, missed the cut in his first JPGA tournaments this year before snapping his skid with a lowly 64th place finish in the BMW Championship.

He tied for 20th in his next event, the ASO Iizuka Challenge.

