PLDT's Prado makes up for lost time with stellar PVL Invitational Conference debut

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 12:35pm
Jovie Prado (in red)
MANILA, Philippines – The PLDT High Speed Hitters' Jovie Prado made count her first game in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference during their semifinal round clash against the Cignal HD Spikers at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Thursday.

Getting her first taste of action after being sidelined by a left ankle sprain during eliminations, Prado showed no rust as she came off the bench en route to a nine-point performance in their four-set victory over their sister team.

After the game, the Arellano product said that she wanted to compensate for all the games she had missed.

"Siguro po sa tagal kong hindi nakapaglaro parang binigay ko na lahat. Bahala na, ilaban ko na, ‘yan yung mindset ko ngayon saka magenjoy pa rin," said Prado.

"Ayun lang, focus pa rin sa game and ayun, whatever happens basta nilaban ko. Ayun nanalo naman," she added.

Prado added to the heroics of middle blocker Dell Palomata and Jules Samote, who finished with 19 and 12 markers, respectively.

Despite her good showing, Prado admitted that there was still some feeling of caution for her injury.

"Nararamdaman ko pa rin yung paa ko pero andoon na ako e, ‘di na pwedeng ‘di ko ilaban yun kasi ako na yung pinili para mag-laro doon," said Prado.

"Wala na, masakit ‘man yung paa ko laban pa rin," she continued.

Prado hopes to remain consistent for her team when they face the Creamline Cool Smashers for a 3-0 slate in the semis on Saturday still in Antipolo.

