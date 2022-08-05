^

Sports

Malixi fights back, presses Junior PGA title bid despite 71

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 11:58am
Malixi fights back, presses Junior PGA title bid despite 71
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi battled back from an early double-bogey mishap with a run of birdies but flubbed a couple of chances in the stretch for a second straight 71 as she remained a stroke behind joint leaders Kiara Romero and fellow American Julia Misemer in the Girls Junior PGA Championship heading to a wild finish in Illinois.

Misemer birdied No. 9 at resumption of her suspended second round play early Thursday (Friday, Manila time) as she grabbed the halfway lead at 134 after a 70 but scrambled for a 72 in the third round despite an eagle on No. 9 of the Cog Hill’s Ravine’s layout.

That enabled Romero to tie her at 10-under 206, capping her rise from six spots down with a backside 31 spiked by three straight birdies from No. 10 and two closing birdie for a 67.

But Malixi, whose campaign is backed by ICTSI, stalked them at 207, while American Kaitlyn Schroeder stood just another stroke back at 208 despite struggling with a 73 and Angela Liu carded a 70 to wrest solo fifth at 210, four strokes off the joint leaders.

Malixi pressed her bid with a birdie on No. 1 but fell back with a bogey on the third and looked headed for a slide after dropping two strokes on the par-3 No. 6 where she needed two blasts to get out of the greenside bunker and missed a four-footer for bogey.

But the two-time American Junior Golf Association tour winner and twice champion on the ladies pro circuit back home fought back with back-to-back birdies from No. 8 and gained another stroke on No. 11 to get back into the mix of things.

She, however, muffed a birdie chance on the par-5 No. 15 and missed another on the 17th, both from close range.

That set up a final round shootout in the featured threesome with two others staying within striking distance and three more, Elise Lee (65), Jaclyn LaHa (74) and Katie Li (74), eyeing to strike from five down at  211.

So much is at stake for Misemer and Malixi, who are both fired up to clinch the championship and bring that winning feeling to the US Women’s Amateur, which blasts off on Aug. 8 at Chambers Bay at University Place, Washington.

Malixi leads a three-Pinay charge in next week’s blue-ribbon event, headlined by defending champion Jensen Castle, drawing Americans Brooke Biermann and Lauren Lehigh at 8:28 a.m. on No. 10 .

Nicole Abelar, on the other hand, will start at 8:17 on No. 1 with Aliea Clark and Kaleiya Romero of the US, while Tomi Arejola kicks off her bid at 8:28 a.m., also on the first hole, with Americans Claire Wright and Emily Dunlap.

Misemer, meanwhile, will start at 1:39 p.m. on No. 1 with fellow Americans Ashley Kim and Camryn Carreon.

Malixi qualified for the US Women’s Amateur by finishing joint second in the Ohio qualifier last month while Abelar, now with the Univ. of Houston, and Arejola, a Campbell University mainstay, clinched berths in the New Jersey qualifier.

GOLF

RIANNE MALIXI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Banjo strikes as Philippines draws with Israel; Pinays fall

Banjo strikes as Philippines draws with Israel; Pinays fall

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Grandmaster Banjo Barcenilla showed admirable grit in delivering a match-saving victory in a 2-2 upset draw by the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw

Beyond the World Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
The country’s major basketball stakeholders are coming together to make sure the hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup is a resounding success.
Sports
fbtw
Eala drops 2nd-round match

Eala drops 2nd-round match

By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Alex Eala succumbed to seasoned foe Germany’s Katharina Hobgarski, 6-4, 6-3, in the second round of the elite W100 Grodzisk...
Sports
fbtw
Embattled UP Pep coaches resign, but calls allegations 'character assassination'

Embattled UP Pep coaches resign, but calls allegations 'character assassination'

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Long-time coach Lalaine Pereña, who was the central figure in the investigative report released by student publications...
Sports
fbtw
Takahashi Sato in must-win UFC fight

Takahashi Sato in must-win UFC fight

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
Sato (16-5-0, 2-3 in the UFC) will battle Bryan Battle (78-1-0, 2-0 in the UFC) in a middleweight match in the preliminary...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Arevalo rebounds in weather-suspended French Classic

Arevalo rebounds in weather-suspended French Classic

By Jan Veran | 54 minutes ago
Abby Arevalo checked an early backside skid with a cluster of birdies and posted a one-under card after 11 holes as play was...
Sports
fbtw
Saso flounders in windy day, hobbles with 75 in British Women's Open

Saso flounders in windy day, hobbles with 75 in British Women's Open

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso faced another early elimination in a major, coming in ruffled by the winds and stung by a slew of bogeys that came...
Sports
fbtw
Donaire not yet done, eyes big fights at super flyweight

Donaire not yet done, eyes big fights at super flyweight

By Dino Maragay | 2 hours ago
Nonito Donaire Jr. isn’t ready to call it quits.
Sports
fbtw
Build-up begins for 2023 SM NBTC cagefest

Build-up begins for 2023 SM NBTC cagefest

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
A dozen spots for provincial teams and four more slots for international squads are up for grabs for the tiff set April next...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino-American Genshin Impact voice actors share origins, tips

Filipino-American Genshin Impact voice actors share origins, tips

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
These voice artists shared their own origins in the industry, how they landed their roles, and how they eventually created...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with