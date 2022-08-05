^

Arevalo rebounds in weather-suspended French Classic

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 11:41am
Arevalo rebounds in weather-suspended French Classic
Abby Arevalo
MANILA, Philippines – Abby Arevalo checked an early backside skid with a cluster of birdies and posted a one-under card after 11 holes as play was suspended due to threats of lightning in the first round of the French Lick Charity Classic of the Epson Tour in Indiana Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Ecuador’s Daniela Darquea also recovered from a one-over card with three straight birdies to close out the backnine of the par-72 Pete Dye course at French Lick then birdied two of the first three holes at the front for a running four-under card.

Darquea took a one-shot clubhouse lead over American Jessica Welch, one of few who managed to finish their round in tough conditions with a 69 with Spain’s Maria Parra hitting four birdies in the first 11 holes but missing grabbing the first day honors with a double bogey on No. 15. She ended up with a 70.

Two-time Epson Tour winner Clariss Guce put in an even-par card after 14 holes, also battling back from bogeys on Nos. 10 and 15 with bogeys on Nos. 16 and 18. She parred the first five holes at the front before play was called off due to bad weather conditions.

Pauline del Rosario, meanwhile, used the tough backside to mount her rally from a woeful frontside 41 marred by four straight bogeys from No. 4. But birdies on Nos. 10, 12 and 15 put her back into the groove with two holes left. She, however, stood at joint 34th in the 144-player starting field.

That includes Team ICTSI spearhead Dottie Ardina, who is seeking a second Epson Tour victory after charging from behind to snare the Copper Rock Championship crown in Ohio last April.

She, however, was among those stranded and will only be able to launch her first round drive early Friday.

Coming off a long break, Arevalo birdied the par-4 10th but lost her way just as quickly, yielding strokes on the next three holes. But she recovered with back-to-back birdies from no. 14 then gained another stroke on the 17th although she missed a chance on the par-5 18th before settling for pars in the first two holes at the front.

Del Rosario, out to snap a string of so-so finishes in the LPGA farm league, headed for another bleak week with those early mishaps but found herself in the thick of the fight with those backside birdies.

ABBY AREVALO

GOLF
fbtw

