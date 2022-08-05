^

Takahashi Sato in must-win UFC fight

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 5, 2022 | 8:50am
Takahashi Sato in must-win UFC fight
Takahashi Sato
MANILA, Philippines — Japanese mixed martial arts fighter Takashi Sato needs to get a win this Sunday, August 7, in UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Sato (16-5-0, 2-3 in the UFC) will battle Bryan Battle (78-1-0, 2-0 in the UFC) in a middleweight match in the preliminary cards. 

The Japanese judo master has lost two straight matches in the UFC, and this is an important fight as there is the possibility of getting cut from the world’s top combat sports organization.

“I was disappointed in the results of those two fights,” remarked Sato on the back-to-back defeats to Miguel Baeza (second round submission) and Gunnar Nelson (unanimous decision).”

“The last one was a short notice fight because I couldn’t get a fight for over a year. I thought that my mind and movement was great but it wasn’t. I was thinking too much.”

Now, Sato has had a full camp to weigh in on the losses and prepare for this huge match against Battle, the Ultimate Fighter 28 winner who has a massive chip on his shoulder.  

Battle feels that despite his recent success, he is underestimated and not given any props. In the media sessions preceding this UFC Fight Night, the American fighter said he needed to make a statement with a clean and perhaps early finish of Sato.

“He is an aggressive fighter,” noted Sato of his opponent. “He is always the underdog in the Ultimate Fighter and he does have a big heart. I have respect for him.”

“I have the same. This time I need to be more aggressive too. I need to show my skills and finish him. I need to show how much I have improved on my grappling and striking and have gotten stronger.”

UFC Fight Night: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill will be televised by the Premier Sports Channel live at 10 a.m. Sunday on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the TapGo application.

