Eala drops 2nd-round match

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala succumbed to seasoned foe Germany’s Katharina Hobgarski, 6-4, 6-3, in the second round of the elite W100 Grodzisk Mazowiecki yesterday in Poland.

The Filipina wunderkind, ranked No. 282 in the WTA, could not find her groove in the straight-set defeat as the 25-year-old German took care of business in one hour and 30 minutes.

Eala, 17, never led in the match against WTA No. 192 Hobgarski, who gained a first-round bye as the No. 14 seed in the $100,000 tilt.