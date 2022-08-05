^

Eala drops 2nd-round match

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
August 5, 2022 | 12:00am
Eala drops 2nd-round match
Alex Eala.
Facebook / Alex Eala

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala succumbed to seasoned foe Germany’s Katharina Hobgarski, 6-4, 6-3, in the second round of the elite W100 Grodzisk Mazowiecki yesterday in Poland.

The Filipina wunderkind, ranked No. 282 in the WTA, could not find her groove in the straight-set defeat as the 25-year-old German took care of business in one hour and 30 minutes.

Eala, 17, never led in the match against WTA No. 192 Hobgarski, who gained a first-round bye as the No. 14 seed in the $100,000 tilt.

