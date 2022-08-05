^

President Marcos lauds Apolinario

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
August 5, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos lauded International Boxing Organization World Flyweight champion Dave “Dobermann” Apolinario for bringing honor to the country and vowed to support Filipino athletes in their upcoming matches.

Apolinario paid a courtesy call on Marcos in Malacañang last Wednesday, four days after a first-round knockout of three-division former world champion Gideon Buthelezi of South Africa.

Marcos congratulated the boxing champ for his victory, citing his record of 17 wins with no defeat and 12 knockouts.

“The entire Philippines thanks you. You made us famous again. We want to wave our flag again to celebrate,” the President told Apolinario. “Thank you very much for the joy you brought home (and for bringing) pride to Filipinos. Because of your win, we, Filipinos, can claim that we are world class. That is what you have done. Thank you very much to you and congratulations on your win.”

During the meeting, Apolinario handed over a pair of signed gloves to the President. Marcos then gave the unbeaten boxer another pair of signed gloves and a commemorative gold coin.

In a Facebook post, Marcos praised Apolinario for his dedication and promised to support the country’s athletes.

“Ang kanyang dedikasyon at pagsusumikap na ipinamalas sa larangan ng boksing ay di matatawaran at karapat-dapat lamang na ipagmalaki. Makakaasa po kayo na ating susuportahan ang mga susunod na laban ng bawat atletang Pilipino (The dedication and efforts that he demonstrated in the field of boxing cannot be matched and we should be proud of them. You can be sure that we will support the next matches of each Filipino athlete),” he said.

President Marcos lauds Apolinario

