Philippine para team surpasses previous ASEAN meet haul

MANILA, Philippines — A chesser saddled with muscle dystrophy from Silay, Negros Occidental and an armless teenage tanker from Olongapo came through with heavenly performances yesterday as the Philippines surpassed its effort last time in the ASEAN Para Games.

Sander Severino drew with fellow FIDE Master Maksum Firdaus of Indonesia in the sixth and final round to seal the men’s individual PI rapid gold as well as the team mint with Jasper Rom and Henry Lopez at the Lor-in Hotel in Solo, Indonesia.

It was the fourth gold by the 37-year-old Severino after twin triumphs in standard play last Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Angel Otom, born without arms, splashed her way to a pair of golden swims in the S5 class of the women’s 50-meter butterfly where she clocked 48.07 seconds and 50m freestyle where she timed in 41.40 to emerge a triple gold winner at the Jatidiri Sports Complex.

Otom made it more meaningful after she erased by nearly eight seconds the 17-year-old 50m fly record of 56.80 by Singapore’s R.T. Goh.

It was a proud moment for Otom as she accomplished the feat in front of her parents, Marlou and Mila, who flew all the way from Manila.

Their magnificent performances hiked the country’s total gold haul to 21 at press time, eclipsing the 20 mints harvested in the last edition of the biennial meet five years ago in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Another tanker Ernie Gawilan won a second gold in topping the men’s 200m individual medley SM7 in record-breaking fashion (2:49.530).